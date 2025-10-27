Detroit Man Who Allegedly Shot Into Crowd at Firework Show Has Case Dismissed

Alphonso Cooper Jr. had been charged with shooting into a crowd during a fireworks show in Detroit, Michigan, but now he will not stand trial.

The June 23 incident started when Detroit police heard gunshots around 10:04 p.m. that evening.

They responded and found a 17-year-old victim with gunshot wounds in his legs, as well as a 22-year-old with a wound in her right hand, according to a report from The News-Herald.

Cooper and the 17-year-old were allegedly involved in a confrontation, with Cooper allegedly firing a handgun.

The Detroit Police Department said that Cooper was arrested at his home in Washtenaw County.

Thank you to the Fugitive Apprehension Services Team (FAST) / Violent Crime Reduction Initiative (VCRI), as they have taken the fireworks shooting suspect, Alphonso Cooper Jr. into custody. Cooper Jr. was apprehended at a home in Washtenaw County this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/OGEPQjtsT9 — Detroit Police Department (@detroitpolice) July 7, 2025

The 22-year-old meanwhile appears to have been an innocent bystander.

The case was nevertheless dismissed because of “insufficient evidence,” per The News-Herald.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy had nevertheless said in a previous statement at the time of the incident, “These shootings allegedly occurred because the defendant could not handle a disagreement and introduced a deadly weapon into the mix.”

“This defendant did not care that there were hundreds of potential victims in the area. Bullets have no eyes, and it is extremely fortuitous that more fireworks attendees were not injured,” she added.

WDIV-TV reported that the dispute, which preceded the shooting, was over a mere $200.

Zariah Culvreth, who WJBK identified as the innocent bystander, offered her reaction to the outlet.

“I was standing on a corner of a parking structure, and I felt something hit my right hand,” she said.

“I was looking at my hand, and my hand is split open, so I’m screaming. I’m jumping around, trying to get somebody’s attention to show them I’d been shot.”

She did not notice any gunshots but was instantly worried when a gang of teenagers rushed toward her.

Culvreth added that she saw “a group of teenage boys running past me, my cousin, and her best friend — and a group of girls followed soon after and said that they were fighting.”

