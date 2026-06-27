Detroit Sisters Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing Restaurant Worker Over Wrong Food Order

Two sisters in Detroit allegedly stabbed a chicken restaurant worker who gave them the wrong food order.

On May 30, Brianna and Kierianna Long allegedly argued with the worker after receiving the incorrect order, went behind the counter, and started attacking the worker, per a report from WDIV-TV.

They started chasing the worker through the restaurant, after which the worker started throwing items at them.

The sisters allegedly picked up a knife that was thrown at them and stabbed the worker in the stomach.

They also allegedly tried throwing hot oil on the worker, with one of them saying, “I’m going to kill you.”

The worker was hospitalized after the incident. The sisters drove away from the scene and were later arrested.

The Long sisters were charged with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, and assault with a dangerous weapon, per WDIV.

Brianna Long was nine months pregnant at the time of the assault and gave birth four days before her arraignment.

A defense attorney for Brianna Long claimed that the worker told the sisters that they “don’t give a f***” about wrong food orders and started throwing items at them first.

Brianna had cash bond set at $25,000 after pleading with the judge that she was innocent and had a four-day-old baby at home.

Kierianna was given a $100,000 cash bond.

There have been similar incidents across the country involving disgruntled customers who received wrong orders.

Last October, police responded to a brawl at a Whataburger in San Antonio, Texas, which started when “two parties were arguing over a mix-up of orders,” per a report from Fox News.

Seven suspects were booked for assault causing bodily injury.

Rebecca Noel, whose son was involved in the fight, posted on social media that her son was attacked.

“Instead of the staff acknowledging their error, they reportedly told the other customers, ‘They have your food,’” she wrote.

“Moments later, those individuals confronted my son and his friends, and within seconds, the situation escalated far beyond a simple misunderstanding — to a violent assault.”

Noel said that they would be pressing charges.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.