'We Are Devastated': American Airlines Employee Dies on Airport Tarmac

 By George C. Upper III  April 21, 2023 at 9:22am
An American Airlines employee died Thursday on the tarmac at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas.

The man, who has not yet been publicly identified, died of unspecified “traumatic injuries,” according to information provided to the Austin American Statesman by Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services.

The man was driving an unspecified “ground-service vehicle that struck a jet bridge,” the Austin Police Department told KXAN in Austin.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the outlet.



“Vehicular Homicide is investigating,” APD Public Information Officer Destiny Silva told KXAN. “Right now, this is being investigated as an accidental death. The airport operations were not impacted during this incident.

“We recognize the sensitive nature, and we really appreciate the community’s patience as we fully investigate.”

Officials at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport issued a statement Thursday about the incident.

“This afternoon AUS was notified that Austin-Travis County EMS responded to an injured airline employee. The incident occurred outside of the terminal where aircraft park at their gates. ATCEMS pronounced the employee deceased.

“There are no significant impacts to airport operations at this time. AUS staff are working closely with the airline and emergency services personnel.

“Our thoughts are with this employee and all those impacted by today’s tragic event.”

Two people on Twitter claimed that the death had delayed “many flights,” despite the claims to the contrary in the airport statement.

The incident was still under investigation by local authorities, KXAN reported.

George C. Upper III
