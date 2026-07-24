'So Devastated': Hollywood Stars Mourn Death of 18-Year-Old Actress

Tragedy has struck far too soon, and Hollywood is currently in a state of mourning over it.

Tinseltown was rocked with sorrow after news broke this week that 18-year-old actress Kaylee Hottle had unexpectedly passed away.

According to ABC News, Hottle died in a car accident in Maryland.

Citing local authorities, ABC News reported that Hottle was one of two passengers in a car when it crashed (it was a single car accident) early Tuesday.

An unidentified 19-year-old male was driving the car, but Hottle was the only passenger who passed away.

The 19-year-old male sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

As NBC News noted, Hottle is perhaps best known for her recurring role in the “Godzilla vs. Kong” movie franchise.

The franchise consists of two films, “Godzilla vs. Kong” and “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire,” and Hottle appeared in both.

Notably, Hottle is deaf, and her character in the Godzilla movies, Jia, was also deaf. Hottle, through her personal knowledge, had Jia communicate in the movies with American Sign Language.

Perhaps in honor of that, Hottle’s father, Joshua, took to Facebook to announce the tragic news, and did so using ASL:

But it wasn’t just Hottle’s father grieving her sudden death. Many of Hottle’s “Godzilla vs. Kong” co-stars took to social media as well, with an outpouring of love and thanks for the 18-year-old.

Actress Millie Bobby Brown was one such Hollywood celebrity to mourn Hottle’s passing. Perhaps best known for her role as “Eleven” from the hit Netflix series “Stranger Things,” Brown portrayed a scientist character (originally presented as something of an antagonist), a role she debuted in “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” before appearing alongside Hottle in “Godzilla vs. Kong.”

Brown took to Instagram stories (which self-delete) to pen a touching tribute to Hottle. According to the BBC, the post included a black and white photo of Hottle, along with the caption: “I’m so devastated to hear this.”

Brown added: “You will be deeply missed Kaylee.”

Deaf actress Marlee Matlin also took to Instagram to mourn Hottle’s passing. She noted that the two had met previously at the Texas School for the Deaf:

“I am absolutely gutted about the passing of sweet Kaylee Hottle,” Matlin posted alongside a photo. “May her beauty and talent be a memory for eternity.”

Legendary Studios, which produced the Godzilla films Hottle was in, took to Instagram, as well.

“We are devastated by the tragic passing of Kaylee Hottle,” the studio posted. “Through her unforgettable portrayal of Jia, Kaylee brought extraordinary heart, humanity, and light to Godzilla, Kong, and the Monsterverse. She was a cherished member of our film family, and her kindness, warmth, and remarkable talent touched everyone fortunate enough to work alongside her.”

“Our hearts are with her family, friends, and all who knew and loved her during this unimaginably difficult time.”

“Rest in Peace, Kaylee.”

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