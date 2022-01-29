Share
Commentary

Devastating 15-Second Video: Biden Seemingly Forgets Infrastructure Czar's Name, Calls Him Something Totally Wrong

 By Isa Cox  January 29, 2022 at 2:14pm
President Joe Biden visited Pittsburgh on Friday to tout his infrastructure agenda just hours after a bridge collapsed, making for breathless headlines about the uncanny timing and the appropriate scope of his oft-cited plan to repair the nation’s bridges.

Yet while delivering comments after visiting the wreckage, Biden was the one who collapsed as he forgot the name of his own infrastructure czar, referring to him as the “former mayor of Louisiana” instead.


“We all remember last fall when Hurricane Ida made landfall — and he’s running my operation now, the former mayor of Louisiana — when it hit Louisiana,” Biden said.

Of course, the infrastructure guy has a name, and the “mayor of Louisiana” is not a thing.

This was most likely an ill-fated attempt to resurrect in his memory the name of Mitch Landrieu, whom he appointed in November as his senior advisor and infrastructure coordinator.

Landrieu is the former mayor of New Orleans, which is a city in Louisiana, of course. (I don’t mean to insult your intelligence, but as the president of the United States just missed this, I apparently can’t assume it is a commonly known fact.)

To establishment media outlets, of course, this was hardly remarkable — they were all fixated on the perfect timing of the bridge collapse and rarely stop to spill much ink on the fact that Biden regularly calls his own cognitive function into question when presented with the task of giving public remarks.

An interesting note about Friday’s display of forgetfulness, however, is a subtle change in the president’s manner of delivering a facepalm-worthy gaffe.

Is Biden's cognitive health declining?

Now, I don’t mean to brag, but this is not my first time delivering a Biden blunder to you, our dear readers. I’ve seen quite a few examples of his momentary lapses, some of which I will share in a moment.

There is often a distinguishable effort on the president’s part during these hiccups — he appears visibly confused and strained as he gropes around for the words he wants or the facts he’s trying to recall.

On Friday, he didn’t even seem to care. It was like he was phoning the whole thing in and just skated right through his glaring gaffe without flinching. I mean, to be fair, such on-camera fumbles are routine for Biden, and it could be that he doesn’t even notice anymore.

A sampling:

Well, Biden may not notice his gaffes anymore, but we sure do.

There have always been concerns that Biden, the oldest sitting president in U.S. history, is displaying signs of senility or cognitive impairment. He’s forgetful, often appears disoriented and gets agitated easily (especially if he’s asked an annoying question by a reporter), all of which are symptoms commonly associated with dementia.

I’m not making any claims about Biden’s cognitive health, of course, but it’s hard to deny the trend — or ignore it.

This isn’t even the first time he’s forgotten critical details about his administration.

Early on in his tenure as president, he forgot the names of the Pentagon and his secretary of defense all in one go, referring to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin as “the guy who runs that outfit over there.” He’s also failed to remember the last name of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and the first name of John Porcari, his special envoy for ports.

For four long years we were treated to lengthy pontificating about how the provocateur President Donald Trump’s mean tweets and media trollery were evidence that he was not mentally fit for office. Yet now the man in the White House can’t even keep straight the people he’s hired to serve in his administration and we’re supposed to ask like it’s normal?

Please.

I can’t tell you for sure what’s up with Biden — but I definitely know something’s up. And the longer the establishment media ignores and runs cover for it, the more fully the American public will come to know that it has absolutely no interest in covering his administration honestly.

Isa Cox
Contributor, Commentary
Isa grew up in San Francisco, where she was briefly a far-left socialist before finding Jesus and her husband in Hawaii. She now homeschools their two boys and freelances in the Ozarks.
