Share
Commentary

Devastating 27-Second Biden Video Should Have Everyone Thinking About the 25th Amendment

 By Elizabeth Stauffer  July 8, 2022 at 2:13pm
Share

Ladies and gentlemen, may I introduce to you the President of the United States. The leader of the free world. The most powerful man on the planet.

With Vice President Kamala Harris and Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra standing behind him, President Joe Biden stumbled and bumbled his way through remarks before signing an executive order on abortion on Friday.

The occasional Biden gaffe has given way to at least one gaffe during every public appearance. Today’s performance was marked by several.

In the video below, Biden read a teleprompter cue which said, “repeat the line.”

Harris remained stoic and just the hint of a smirk could be seen on Becerra’s face.

Trending:
Nick Searcy Hammers Griner - Release the Jan. 6 Prisoners From the DC Gulag, 'Then I'll Give a Damn'

In the next clip, he slurred his words badly. He tried to read the words, “Right now, in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.” Instead of “states,” Biden said “straits.” He pronounced “District of Columbia” as “Disric a Combia.”

Speaking about a 10-year-old who became pregnant following a rape, rather than saying “terminate the pregnancy,” he said “terminate the presidency.”

Biden’s full presentation can be viewed in the video below.

Related:
WH Stealth Edits Biden Speech to Cover-Up One of Most Embarrassing Gaffes of Presidency

Two weeks ago, during a meeting at the White House, a camera happened to catch a small notecard in President Joe Biden’s hand. An enlargement of the photo showed the card contained a series of instructions for him to follow.

The first told the president, “YOU enter the Roosevelt Room and say hello to participants.” The second said, “YOU take YOUR seat.”

And on it went. The final steps reminded Biden, “YOU thank participants” and “YOU depart.”

Recently, I saw a clip of Biden speaking in 2018. He was fine. The decline began at some point between 2018 and April 2019, when he launched his campaign for the presidency. Over the past three years, he’s become gradually worse.

As his obvious cognitive decline progresses, it’s becoming more and more difficult for his wife and his handlers to “prop him up.” He used to be able to at least read a teleprompter, but now he’s begun having problems with that. He slurs his words and sometimes lapses into incoherence.

Do you think Biden is capable of completing his term?

It’s not an age issue. Few 79-year-olds sound like our President. There is something seriously wrong with him and it is terrifying that he is running our country.

The President’s cognitive decline is now a legitimate national security issue and it’s time that administration officials start thinking about the Twenty-fifth Amendment.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Elizabeth Stauffer
Contributor, Commentary
Elizabeth is a contract writer at The Western Journal. Her articles have appeared on many conservative websites including RedState, Newsmax, The Federalist, Bongino.com, HotAir, MSN and RealClearPolitics. Please follow Elizabeth on Twitter.
Elizabeth is a contract writer at The Western Journal. Her articles have appeared on many conservative websites including RedState, Newsmax, The Federalist, Bongino.com, HotAir, MSN and RealClearPolitics.

Please follow Elizabeth on Twitter.




WH Stealth Edits Biden Speech to Cover-Up One of Most Embarrassing Gaffes of Presidency
Soros Gets a Shock When He Tries to Buy Local Radio Station with Conservative Latina Behind the Mic
Dem Senator Privately Presents 'Faglicious Homo' with 'Drag Queen Story Hour' Award, Doesn't Want Voters to Know
Devastating 27-Second Biden Video Should Have Everyone Thinking About the 25th Amendment
Both Bidens Caught: Joe Sold 950,000 Barrels of US Oil to Chinese Company Hunter Has Big Tie To
See more...

Conversation