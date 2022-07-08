Devastating 27-Second Biden Video Should Have Everyone Thinking About the 25th Amendment

Ladies and gentlemen, may I introduce to you the President of the United States. The leader of the free world. The most powerful man on the planet.

With Vice President Kamala Harris and Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra standing behind him, President Joe Biden stumbled and bumbled his way through remarks before signing an executive order on abortion on Friday.

The occasional Biden gaffe has given way to at least one gaffe during every public appearance. Today’s performance was marked by several.

In the video below, Biden read a teleprompter cue which said, “repeat the line.”

Harris remained stoic and just the hint of a smirk could be seen on Becerra’s face.

Biden reads a teleprompter cue, “repeat the line,” before repeating a quote. pic.twitter.com/mRoSaVskFA — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) July 8, 2022

In the next clip, he slurred his words badly. He tried to read the words, “Right now, in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.” Instead of “states,” Biden said “straits.” He pronounced “District of Columbia” as “Disric a Combia.”

Biden: “Right here, in all 50 straits and the District of Combia…”pic.twitter.com/prlbIh6Luc — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) July 8, 2022

Speaking about a 10-year-old who became pregnant following a rape, rather than saying “terminate the pregnancy,” he said “terminate the presidency.”

Biden’s full presentation can be viewed in the video below.

Two weeks ago, during a meeting at the White House, a camera happened to catch a small notecard in President Joe Biden’s hand. An enlargement of the photo showed the card contained a series of instructions for him to follow.

The first told the president, “YOU enter the Roosevelt Room and say hello to participants.” The second said, “YOU take YOUR seat.”

And on it went. The final steps reminded Biden, “YOU thank participants” and “YOU depart.”

Next time someone tries to tell you Joe Biden isn’t a geriatric nursing home patient trapped in the White House, show them this. He needs a notecard with step by step directions telling him what to do, including “YOU take YOUR seat”. This is beyond embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/GRMbgpcrEq — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 23, 2022

Recently, I saw a clip of Biden speaking in 2018. He was fine. The decline began at some point between 2018 and April 2019, when he launched his campaign for the presidency. Over the past three years, he’s become gradually worse.

As his obvious cognitive decline progresses, it’s becoming more and more difficult for his wife and his handlers to “prop him up.” He used to be able to at least read a teleprompter, but now he’s begun having problems with that. He slurs his words and sometimes lapses into incoherence.

Do you think Biden is capable of completing his term? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 3% (89 Votes) No: 97% (3253 Votes)

It’s not an age issue. Few 79-year-olds sound like our President. There is something seriously wrong with him and it is terrifying that he is running our country.

The President’s cognitive decline is now a legitimate national security issue and it’s time that administration officials start thinking about the Twenty-fifth Amendment.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.