Devastating 30-Year-Old Video Shows Biden Being Caught Repeatedly Lying for 5 Minutes Straight

Former Vice President Joe Biden is facing many issues in his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination, including the dealings of his son Hunter Biden in Ukraine. And now he is looking at another scandal.

It is an old scandal, one that knocked him out of the 1988 presidential race, but it has reared its head again and it appears to show he is a stone-cold liar.

A video from 1987 shared by progressive activist and rabble-rouser Shaun King shows the then-senator during his first presidential campaign plagiarizing other liberal thought leaders.

When running for office, @JoeBiden does not just have gaffes or embellishments, he creates wildly fictional storylines about his life and work that simply are not true. These are lies. And he tells them to get votes and build a rep he has not earned.pic.twitter.com/FUjALdqA3C — Shaun King (@shaunking) January 30, 2020

The first part of an old news report highlights how Biden appeared to use the exact words of Neil Kinnock, a British Labour Party leader.

Comparing the speeches, it is tough to imagine that these two men had the exact same thoughts.

And since Kinnock made his speech before Biden made his, there is no way the Labour Party leader was the plagiarizer.

In fact, Biden admits to using Kinnock’s words in a later clip included in the video.

“Why am I the first Kinnock in a thousand generations to be able to get to university? Why is Glenys [Kinnock’s wife] the first woman in her family in a thousand generations to be able to get to university? Was it because all our predecessors were thick?” Kinnock said in a 1987 campaign speech and commercial, according to The New York Times.

“Did they lack talent? Those people who could sing and play and recite and write poetry? Those people who could make wonderful beautiful things with their hands? Those people who could dream dreams, see visions? Why didn’t they get it? Was it because they were weak? Those people who could work eight hours underground and then come up and play football? Weak?” he continued in the speech.

“Does anybody really think that they didn’t get what we had because they didn’t have the talent or the strength or the endurance or the commitment? Of course not. It was because there was no platform upon which they could stand.”

Now take a look at Biden’s speech — the one he presumably wanted the audience to believe he thought about on that very same day.

“I started thinking as I was coming over here, why is it that Joe Biden is the first in his family ever to go to a university? Why is it that my wife who is sitting out there in the audience is the first in her family to ever go to college? Is it because our fathers and mothers were not bright? Is it because I’m the first Biden in a thousand generations to get a college and a graduate degree that I was smarter than the rest?” Biden said during a speech at the 1987 Iowa State Fair.

“Those same people who read poetry and wrote poetry and taught me how to sing verse? Is it because they didn’t work hard? My ancestors, who worked in the coal mines of Northeast Pennsylvania and would come up after 12 hours and play football for four hours?” he said.

“No, it’s not because they weren’t as smart. It’s not because they didn’t work as hard. It’s because they didn’t have a platform upon which to stand,” he said.

The video goes on to show Biden appearing to copy a speech from Robert Kennedy describing things which, he said, the gross national product cannot measure, NBC reported.

“This standard is not a measure of how we can evaluate the condition of our society, it cannot measure the health of our children, the quality of our education, the joy of their play,” Biden said, according to NBC News.

Gosh, that is moving. Think about the children and their health and the joy of their play. Beautiful words. But not original.

“The gross national product does not allow for the health of our children, the quality of their education or the joy of their play,” Kennedy said on March 18, 1968.

Later in King’s clip, Biden admits to plagiarizing five pages from someone else when he was in law school without accreditation.

And in the last clip of the video, the former VP claims that he went “to law school on a full academic scholarship,” “ended up in the top half my class” and was the “outstanding student” in the political science department. He also claimed to have graduated with three degrees.

The entire thing was a lie, as he later admitted he did not graduate in the top half of his class, was not named outstanding student and did not attain three degrees.

He went to school on a half scholarship, graduated near the bottom of his class (ranking 76 out of 85) and got only one degree, newscasters relate in the clip.

“I’ve done some dumb things and I’ll do dumb things again,” Biden said at the time. The truest words he has ever spoken.

This is who Biden is: a man who will say and do anything to get elected. And you don’t have to believe us. Just listen to his own words.

