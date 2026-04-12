Devastating Bioweapons, Massive Cyber Attacks: OpenAI Warns Lawmakers Coming Updates Could Help Unleash Chaos

Artificial intelligence and government officials warned that tech companies such as Anthropic and OpenAI are slated to deploy advanced models that are highly effective at hacking complex systems, Axios reported on March 29.

Anthropic is privately cautioning senior government officials that its upcoming model, presently known as “Mythos,” will increase the likelihood of massive cyberattacks in 2026, Axios reported.

Axios CEO Jim VandeHei also reported that a source familiar with the upcoming models asserted a large-scale cyberattack may occur in 2026, with businesses being vulnerable targets.

Fortune also obtained a draft blog post from Anthropic characterizing “Mythos” as “currently far ahead of any other AI model in cyber capabilities.” The post further suggested that the model “presages an upcoming wave of models that can exploit vulnerabilities in ways that far outpace the efforts of defenders.”

Moreover, Axios co-founder Mike Allen asked OpenAI CEO Sam Altman whether he agreed there was a likelihood of a “world-shaking cyberattack” in 2026 during a Monday interview.

“I think that’s totally possible, yes,” Altman told Allen. “I think to avoid that, it will require a tremendous amount of work.”

Furthermore, OpenAI on Monday released a blueprint for how the government should handle AI, titled, “Industrial Policy for the Intelligence Age: Ideas to Keep People First.” The blueprint warns of cyberattacks resulting from advanced and prevalent AI models.

“As AI systems become more capable and more embedded across the economy, they may introduce new vulnerabilities alongside new abundance,” the blueprint said. “Some systems may be misused for cyber or biological harm.”

Systems are increasingly vulnerable due to numerous employees relying on autonomous AI models such as Claude and Copilot, Axios reported. The custom models employees make frequently link to internal company infrastructure, creating an additional entry point for exploitation by cybercriminals.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has also been affected by the ongoing partial Department of Homeland Security shutdown. CISA acting Director Nick Andersen asserted that about 60 percent of agency employees had been furloughed or were “otherwise unable to work” during a March 25 House Homeland Security Committee hearing, according to TIME.

“The remaining personnel are carrying out mission essential functions without pay while facing increasing pressure from nation-state and criminal actors targeting our nation’s critical infrastructure,” Andersen said. “This is not a sustainable model. This shutdown affects morale, stability, and the overall well-being of our people.”

Although President Donald Trump created CISA in 2018 to “carry out cybersecurity, infrastructure security, and emergency communications stakeholder outreach and engagement,” the agency quickly became a tool for censoring “misinformation.”

Anthropic and OpenAI did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.