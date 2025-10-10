'Devastating Blast' Levels Military Explosives Plant, Multiple Deaths and Missing People Reported

A massive explosion at a Tennessee plant that makes explosives has left several people dead and others missing.

Officials said at least 19 people are unaccounted for after the 8 a.m. disaster at Accurate Energetic Systems in the Bucksnort area, according to WTVF-TV. The company makes explosives for military and civilian uses.

Humphrey County Sheriff Chris Davis said officials are still trying to sort out the casualties, according to CBS News.

“We do have several people at this time unaccounted for. We are trying to be mindful of families and that situation,” Davis said. “We do have some that are deceased.”

“We are closely monitoring the explosion reported in Hickman County this morning and praying for those who are still missing. Thank you to the first responders on the scene,” Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee posted on X.

Davis said hours after what he called a “very devastating blast,” that some small explosions may be taking place at the site, according to The Tennessean.

The site of the explosion is about an hour west of Nashville.

Hickman County Mayor Jim Bates said the blast was felt by his wife, who was working about an hour away from the blast site.

“It’s an unfortunate incident,” Bates said, noting that he had been deluged with calls, “It was felt around our county.”

NEW: 19 people are feared deceased after a massive explosion erupted at a bomb factory in Tennessee this morning. According to authorities, an explosion was heard at the Accurate Energetic Systems plant, located 60 miles from Nashville. 19 employees are unaccounted for,… pic.twitter.com/i9pP1Fp0jO — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 10, 2025

“We just pray that the good Lord keeps their hand on the families that’s involved,” Bates said.

Beyonica Holt, who lives about 14 miles from the site, told the Tennessean the explosion rocked her home.

“I thought I was going to die. It knocked stuff off my shelves,” she said. “I thought we were at war or something.”

On Friday, October 10, an explosion was reported at a Tennessee explosives manufacturer in Hickman County. The explosion took place at the Accurate Energetic Systems in the Bucksnort area. pic.twitter.com/B7MA2VJgyR — NewsChannel 5 (@NC5) October 10, 2025

“I was standing in my bedroom. It shook the whole house. I thought it was going to blow out my windows — it didn’t, but that’s how big it was,” Holt said. “I’ve never been in an earthquake, but I thought that’s what it was.”

CBS reported that the cause of the explosion that leveled the plant was not known.

