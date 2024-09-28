Devastating Demographic Shift Shows Hispanic Voters Leaving Harris, Flocking to Trump

A new survey shows Hispanic voters strongly support former President Donald Trump as the presidential election nears its final weeks.

A Quinnipiac University poll shows that overall, Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are locked in what is virtually a dead heat, given that the support for either is well within the 2.4 percentage point margin of error for the survey of 1,728 likely voters nationwide taken between Sept. 19 and Sept. 22.

The survey showed that in a four-way race, Trump led Harris 52 percent to 44 percent among Hispanic voters and in a two-way race, Trump was on top 52 percent to 46 percent.

Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy said at this point, which side gets its supporters could well tell the tale.

“On the backstretch of the race to Election Day, all eyes are on which candidate can best stoke their supporters’ enthusiasm all the way to the finish line. A slight shift suggests the Harris crowd is not roaring as loudly as it was last month,” he said.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Trump has succeeded in gaining Hispanic support by ignoring the Republican playbook that called for weakening the party’s position on immigration to court Hispanic voters.

Instead, trump’s focus on the economy has connected.

“What the Republican Party did wrong was to believe the trends of the older generation would transfer to their kids,” Abraham Enriquez, founder of Bienvenido, which recruits Hispanics for the GOP, said.

“English is our first language, and we don’t care about the idea of representation at the top of the ticket. We care more about economic policies, what is going to help us start a family and buy a home,” he said.

“This is the emergence of a new set of voters,” Mike Madrid, a GOP strategist and specialist on Hispanic issues, said. “These are not older voters moving to the right.”

Trump’s economic message, aimed primarily during his 2016 campaign at white, working-class voters, has wound up drawing in voters of all races.

Some who compiled a 2013 report on gaining Hispanic voters for the party, which Trump has ignored, say he was right.

“One of the things we missed in that report is we didn’t put the focus on working-class voters in any kind of specific way,” said Henry Barbour, an RNC member and one author of the report.

“It’s something as a party we can point to that Donald Trump has done well, from the get-go in 2016. He appealed to working-class voters,” he said.

“The lesson is that Trump, for all his occasional boorishness and bull-in-a-china-shop style, has struck a chord, because he’s more in tune with the average voter and he delivered results as president,” Ari Fleischer, one report author, said.

Ariel Solorzano, a Nicaraguan-American, said Democrats are moving the nation in the wrong direction, according to USA Today.

“Everything that has made this country great, they are taking us down the ladder in the wrong direction, lowering the index of economic freedom as opposed to going up the ladder,” she said.

