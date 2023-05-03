Devastating Details Emerge After News of Kevin Costner's Divorce Drops

Kevin Costner’s wife of 18 years, Christine Baumgartner, has filed for divorce.

“It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action,” a representative for Costner told the New York Post.

Costner can be seen in an Instagram post close to the set of his show, “Yellowstone.” The actor was “wearing his wedding ring” as he posed with two women for a photograph, the U.K. Daily Mail reported. (At least one of those women appears to be a chef at the restaurant he was eating at.)

Baumgartner cited the usual “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce, but the filing comes just six months after she reportedly asked Costner to quit his popular television show “Yellowstone” because his filming schedule was impacting their family.

The Daily Mail reported that Costner’s estate is protected by a pre-nuptial agreement, and it is still unclear what Baumgartner will receive as part of the divorce.

The couple have three children: Cayden, Hayes, and Grace. Both Costner and Baumgartner have requested joint custody.

After Baumgartner asked Costner to step away from filming because of the toll it was taking on their family, he went in a different direction, instead agreeing to take on a new western project.

The new project, as reported by Variety, is called “Horizon” and is planned as a series of four different movies spanning 15 years during the settlement of America’s western frontier.

Costner is directing, producing and starring in “Horizon” and has a huge 220 day shooting schedule for the film.

Included in those responsibilities, Costner has to fill more than 170 speaking roles for the film.

This is just Costner’s fourth directorial effort following “Open Range” in 2003, “The Post Man” in 1997, and “Dances With Wolves” in 1990.

There are also unsubstantiated rumors that, in addition to his responsibilities with “Horizon,” Costner will also star in the sixth season of his current hit show “Yellowstone,” the Daily Mail reported.

According to the New York Post, when asked about the return of “Yellowstone,” Paramount executive Keith Cox said, “What I can say is our star, the face of our show, and executive producer, are very confident he is going to continue with our show.”

If reports of Baumgartner’s ultimatum are true, Costner was not ready to give up his busy film schedule regardless of what was at stake.

Costner was previously married to Cindy Silva, who he divorced in 1994, and they share three children – Annie, Lily, and Joe. He also shares a son, Liam, with Bridget Rooney.

With regards to the current situation, Costner’s representative said, “We ask that his, Christine’s and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time.”

