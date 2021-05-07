Devastating Jobs Report Reveals Biden Completely Failed to Reach 2 Million Jobs in First 100 Days

The Biden administration fell short of creating 2 million jobs in its first 100 days in the economic aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.

A report from Punchbowl News suggested White House sources were “eagerly awaiting” the April jobs report released Friday.

The White House reportedly wanted to boast a record 2 million jobs created in the first 100 days of the presidency, which would have required over 700,000 jobs to have been added during April.

Unfortunately for President Joe Biden, the jobs report turned out to be a gigantic flop.

Only 266,000 jobs were added to the U.S. economy in April, a significant decrease from March’s 770,000, according to the Department of Labor.

Even worse, the unemployment rate rose to 6.1 percent, still nearly twice as high as February 2020’s pre-pandemic 3.5 percent.

As many Americans are still receiving unemployment benefits, which have allowed many to make more money than going to work, there is a nationwide labor shortage.

“We’ve known for some time now that there are tensions or mismatches between the demand for workers and a large number of job openings and the large number of unemployed individuals,” Bankrate senior economic analyst Mark Hamrick told Fox Business.

“Many employers report struggling to find available workers. Supply constraints are also limiting further improvement in output.”

The administration has made little effort to encourage people to return to work, mostly through the federal benefits it continues to offer. Instead, Biden on Friday claimed the numbers show his administration’s efforts are helping the country make progress.

“You might think that we should be disappointed, but when we passed the American Rescue Plan, I want to remind everybody, it was designed to help us over the course of a year — not 60 days, a year,” Biden said, according to ABC News. “We never thought that after the first 50 or 60 days, everything would be fine.”

If Biden wants to get people back to work, he needs to work with the rest of the federal government to phase out additional unemployment programs created to support Americans who suddenly found themselves out of work last year.

BREAKING: April jobs report: +266k, a big miss from consensus forecast of +1M. Labor force participation rate was 61.7%. https://t.co/nqqgoAfjzu pic.twitter.com/ISmKzzrNZs — CNBC (@CNBC) May 7, 2021

Montana and South Carolina took matters into their own hands to get Americans back to work, with both states ending their residents’ eligibility for bonus federal unemployment programs.

Republican Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte also announced a $1,200 incentive for people to return to work.

When CNN calls Biden’s April jobs report “a real disappointment,” you know it’s bad. Economists hoped there would be one million jobs added yet only 266,000 jobs were added. pic.twitter.com/gP2RzNWG9M — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) May 7, 2021



The White House cannot passively expect an economic boom if they do not take action to foster one, and the April jobs report disappointment is nothing more than the result of their complacency.

