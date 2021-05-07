Commentary
Commentary

Devastating Jobs Report Reveals Biden Completely Failed to Reach 2 Million Jobs in First 100 Days

Cameron ArcandMay 7, 2021 at 2:01pm
Combined Shape

The Biden administration fell short of creating 2 million jobs in its first 100 days in the economic aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.

A report from Punchbowl News suggested White House sources were “eagerly awaiting” the April jobs report released Friday.

The White House reportedly wanted to boast a record 2 million jobs created in the first 100 days of the presidency, which would have required over 700,000 jobs to have been added during April.

Trending:
CNN's Don Lemon Fails to Get Guest to Take 'Bait,' Instead Gets Contradicted on Slavery

Unfortunately for President Joe Biden, the jobs report turned out to be a gigantic flop.

Only 266,000 jobs were added to the U.S. economy in April, a significant decrease from March’s 770,000, according to the Department of Labor.

Even worse, the unemployment rate rose to 6.1 percent, still nearly twice as high as February 2020’s pre-pandemic 3.5 percent.

As many Americans are still receiving unemployment benefits, which have allowed many to make more money than going to work, there is a nationwide labor shortage.

Is it time for Americans to go back to work?

“We’ve known for some time now that there are tensions or mismatches between the demand for workers and a large number of job openings and the large number of unemployed individuals,” Bankrate senior economic analyst Mark Hamrick told Fox Business.

“Many employers report struggling to find available workers. Supply constraints are also limiting further improvement in output.”

The administration has made little effort to encourage people to return to work, mostly through the federal benefits it continues to offer. Instead, Biden on Friday claimed the numbers show his administration’s efforts are helping the country make progress.

“You might think that we should be disappointed, but when we passed the American Rescue Plan, I want to remind everybody, it was designed to help us over the course of a year — not 60 days, a year,” Biden said, according to ABC News. “We never thought that after the first 50 or 60 days, everything would be fine.”

If Biden wants to get people back to work, he needs to work with the rest of the federal government to phase out additional unemployment programs created to support Americans who suddenly found themselves out of work last year.

Related:
US Chamber of Commerce Defies Biden, Calls for Termination of Weekly Unemployment Perk

Montana and South Carolina took matters into their own hands to get Americans back to work, with both states ending their residents’ eligibility for bonus federal unemployment programs.

Republican Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte also announced a $1,200 incentive for people to return to work.


The White House cannot passively expect an economic boom if they do not take action to foster one, and the April jobs report disappointment is nothing more than the result of their complacency.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →






We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. His "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. In 2017 as a school project, he founded YoungNotStupid.com, which has grown exponentially since its founding. He has interviewed several notable conservative figures, including Dave Rubin, Peggy Grande and Madison Cawthorn.

In September 2020, Cameron joined The Western Journal as a Commentary Writer, where he has written articles on topics ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic, the "Recall Gavin Newsom" effort and the 2020 election aftermath. The "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Location
Orange County
Languages Spoken
English




Dem Sen. Sinema Rips Into Biden: The 'Reality Is' There 'Is a Crisis,' 'We All Know It'
Devastating Jobs Report Reveals Biden Completely Failed to Reach 2 Million Jobs in First 100 Days
GOP Rep Raises Alarm After Discovering Who Stands to Benefit from Biden Pushing Electric Bus Company
Montana Gov Pulls State Out of Federal COVID Unemployment Programs, Cites Worker Shortage
Study: Biden 8 Times More Likely to Be Defended Than Fact-Checked by PolitiFact
See more...

Conversation