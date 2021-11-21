Share
Devastating News for Democrats as 3 Major 2022 Races Become Toss-Ups

 By Jack Davis  November 21, 2021 at 1:45pm
Republicans are hoping that the mid-term elections, in which the party holding the White House often loses seats in Congress, will help them regain control of the Senate, which is in a 50-50 tie broken by Vice President Kamala Harris, and the House, where Democrats currently have a razor-thin majority.

As the 2022 election begins to loom large in America’s political calendar, the Cook Political Report has put three Democratic-held seats in its toss-up columns.

Sen. Raphael Warnock, who was elected in a special election in January that led to Democratic control of the Senate, is on the Cook report’s toss-up list.

Four Republicans are considering a race, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Two veterans, Kelvin King and Latham Saddler, have indicated interest in running, as has Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black.

Former University of Georgia football star Herschel Walker is also running. Walker has the support of former President Donald Trump.

“Herschel Walker will never let you down,” Trump said in a statement.

Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona is listed as another toss-up.

Attorney General Mark Brnovich heads a list of Arizona Republicans who have either declared they will run or are exploring their options.

The Cook report also said Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in the toss-up category.

Republican Adam Laxalt is running against Cortez Masto, according to the Associated Press.

“Right now it seems like the wrong side is winning. The radical left, rich elites, woke corporations, academia, Hollywood and the media — they’re taking over America,” Laxalt said in a campaign ad.

Fred Lokken, a political science professor at Truckee Meadows Community College, said an edge in party enrollments might not be the salvation for Cortez Masto.

“She’s up against a pattern,” he said. “Disillusionment with the promises that the party in power made maybe stimulates people to vote for the other party.”

Can the GOP regain control of Congress?

The Cook report said Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire is in a race that “leans Democrat.”

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu recently announced he will run for re-election, setting off a GOP hunt for a candidate to oppose Hassan, according to The Hill.

“Because Chris Sununu waited so long and decided against running, Republicans do have to scramble to figure out who is the next best candidate to make the best challenge to Sen. Hassan,” New Hampshire GOP strategist Mike Dennehy said. “I don’t think anyone could say differently, including Chris Sununu, because that’s just a fact.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




