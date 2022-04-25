Devastating: 'Not Sure' Crushes Joe Biden in 2024 Primary Poll

Even though President Joe Biden reportedly has indicated that he plans to run for re-election in 2024, a new poll shows a strong majority of Americans would prefer he sit it out.

According to the Issues & Insights/TIPP Poll, they seem to want anyone to run for office besides Biden.

“The perhaps not-so-surprising answer emerging from the latest I&I/TIPP Poll seems to be: ‘Anyone but Joe Biden,'” Issues & Insights reported Monday.

The survey asked Americans of all political affiliations, from across a demographic spectrum, “Who do you want to see run for president on the Democratic ticket in 2024?”

Only 19 percent responded that they would like to see Biden run for re-election.

The rest of the choices were spread out among 18 other candidates, while 6 percent simply said “other” and 28 percent said they were “not sure.”

“Put another way, 81 percent of Americans don’t want Biden to run again,” Issues & Insights reported.

The online poll of 981 registered voters, conducted April 4-6, has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.

While Biden’s approval ratings have continued to drop throughout his presidency, it is unusual for a president’s re-election to be so unpopular.

Do you think Biden will win his party's nomination in 2024? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 7% (46 Votes) No: 93% (631 Votes)

“Still, for a sitting president barely into his second year in office to be below 20% in the next election’s preference shows just how low Biden has dropped in the public eye. Last week’s I&I/TIPP Poll results showed that a similar level (21%) of Americans didn’t think Biden would even finish his first term, much less run for a second,” Issues & Insights reported.

The president was sitting at 42 percent approval on Monday, with 53.2 percent disapproval, according to FiveThirtyEight.

Young voters — who typically favor Democrats — are also disapproving of Biden, as a new poll from Harvard’s Institute of Politics found.

Of the 18- to- 29-year-olds surveyed, only 41 percent approved of Biden and 56 percent disapproved.

But the widespread disapproval and the general discontent of the American population with his presidency, Biden told former President Barack Obama that he is planning on running again in 2024, The Hill reported last week.

“[Biden] wants to run and he’s clearly letting everyone know,” one of the sources familiar with the conversations between Obama and Biden said.

However, when polls are indicating that Americans want anyone but him, his chances for 2024 might be grim.

Even the Democratic respondents in the poll were against Biden.

“Even if one considers only the Democrats’ responses to the question of whom they want to run in 2024, there is still little improvement. Just 29% say they want Biden on the Democratic ticket in 2024, perhaps the most telling data point in the entire poll,” Issues & Insights reported.

Who Do Dems Want In 2024? Right Now, Anybody But Biden: I&I/TIPP Poll https://t.co/WwVyvYb9GO — Issues & Insights (@InsightsIssues) April 25, 2022

Among other possible Democratic presidential candidates, the poll responses indicated that 12 percent of Democrats would prefer Vice President Kamala Harris, 7 percent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and former first lady Michelle Obama, 5 percent 2016 nominee Hillary Clinton, and 4 percent for Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker.

“Given his weak showing so far — unless he makes a stunning turnaround in public opinion — Biden is likely to attract a challenge from within his own party in 2024,” Issues & Insights noted.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.