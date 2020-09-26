Devastating Video Shows Biden Calling Soldiers 'Stupid Bastards'

Just when you think Joe Biden could not embarrass himself any more, he can’t help but prove you wrong.

A recently resurfaced video now making the rounds shows the Democratic presidential nominee calling a crowd of U.S. service members “stupid bastards.”

This most recent gaffe is not a new one, but it is certainly just as cringeworthy as the rest of Biden’s biggest hits.

“I have incredibly good judgment,” Biden says in the video.

“One, I married Jill, and two, I appointed Johnson to the academy. I just want you to know that.”

There is then a short pause as Biden awkwardly waits for applause that isn’t going to come.

“Clap for that, you stupid bastards,” he says

The description of the video, which was posted on YouTube in 2017, reads “Vice President Joe Biden, recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom calls A room full of servicemen and servicewomen at an undisclosed location in southwest Asia stupid bastards in March 2016.”

Given that description, it appears the video is from a speech Biden gave to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia on March 7, 2016.

The timing of this video’s resurfacing is especially troubling for Democrats.

Only a few weeks ago, anonymous sources in a controversial Atlantic article alleged that President Donald Trump once called soldiers who were killed in action “losers” and “suckers.”

The truth of the article’s claims has since been disputed by former National Security Advisor John Bolton, a man who has absolutely no reason to protect Trump given their falling out.

All in all, 21 on-the-record sources denied Trump made the comments, according to the Washington Examiner.

Nonetheless, Biden used the story as an opportunity to attack Trump, apparently forgetting about his own comments from 2016.

Mr. President, if you don’t respect our troops, you can’t lead them. pic.twitter.com/hcX9hGgdm5 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 4, 2020

“Mr. President, if you don’t respect our troops, you can’t lead them,” the former vice president tweeted.

Unlike the anonymously sourced Atlantic article, however, it is undeniable that Biden disparaged soldiers during his remarks in 2016.

In all fairness, Biden could have been joking, but whatever joke he was trying to make is far from obvious.

That’s the problem with Biden nowadays: The former vice president has become so nonsensical with his statements that many have cause to wonder whether his mental state is beginning to decline in his old age.

And Biden appears to be far worse now than he ever was in 2016.

A series of verbal blunders and gaffes have defined the candidate’s less-than-stellar campaign so far.

Perhaps the most famous example came during the presidential nominee’s interview on the popular radio program “The Breakfast Club,” hosted by a man going by the name Charlemagne Tha God.

Toward the end of their interview, Charlemagne suggested that Biden has quite a lot of work left to do to win over black supporters.

Biden’s response has since been criticized as borderline racist at best.

“If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black,” Biden replied.

Although he later apologized, the gaffe haunts the Biden campaign to this day.

Now, his comments about soldiers will as well.

It’s hard to guess which class of people this bumbling candidate will insult next. We’ll likely find out soon enough.

