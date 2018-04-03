The Western Journal

Developing: Active Shooter at YouTube Headquarters

By Joe Setyon
April 3, 2018 at 1:28pm

Authorities responded Tuesday to an active-shooter situation at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California.

Details are sparse, but the San Bruno Police Department confirmed they were “responding to an active shooter,” and warned people of police activity in the area near the headquarters.

Moreover, multiple people at the scene have tweeted about the situation.

YouTube executive Vadim Lavrusik‏ wrote that there was an “active shooter at YouTube HQ.”

“Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers,” he tweeted.

About 20 minutes later, Lavrusik‏ wrote that he had been evacuated and was “safe.”

Others in the area noted that there was police activity, as well as something that sounded like gunshots.

At least one user specifically reported hearing gunshots.

“Terrified workers have reportedly been seen fleeing for their lives after shots were heard at the offices in San Bruno,” The U.K. Daily Star reported.

“Cops have reportedly swarmed the property as at least two people have been injured, according to reports on social media,” the report continued.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there is an active-shooter situation. KGO reported that the suspect was a white female wearing a head scarf. Law enforcement officials later told CNN that the suspect was dead.

According to Fox News, which cited social media reports, ambulances were on the scene and offices in the area were on lockdown.

Roughly 1,700 people work at the YouTube campus in San Bruno.

Tags: California, shooting, YouTube

By: Joe Setyon on April 3, 2018 at 1:28pm

