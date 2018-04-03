Developing: Active Shooter at YouTube Headquarters

Authorities responded Tuesday to an active-shooter situation at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California.

Details are sparse, but the San Bruno Police Department confirmed they were “responding to an active shooter,” and warned people of police activity in the area near the headquarters.

We are responding to an active shooter. Please stay away from Cherry Ave & Bay Hill Drive. — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018

Moreover, multiple people at the scene have tweeted about the situation.

YouTube executive Vadim Lavrusik‏ wrote that there was an “active shooter at YouTube HQ.”

“Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers,” he tweeted.

Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

About 20 minutes later, Lavrusik‏ wrote that he had been evacuated and was “safe.”

Safe. Got evacuated it. Outside now. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

Others in the area noted that there was police activity, as well as something that sounded like gunshots.

There is definitely some kind of police action / possible shooting at youtube in San Bruno. my brother just and others went running out of the building when hearing firecracker like sounds. 5 police cars came rushing to the scene… — Mr Raised Brow (@MrRaisedBrow) April 3, 2018

At least one user specifically reported hearing gunshots.

Gunshots at the @youtube office in San Bruno. My office across the street is on lockdown. — Miles⁶𓅓 (@KXCMiles) April 3, 2018

“Terrified workers have reportedly been seen fleeing for their lives after shots were heard at the offices in San Bruno,” The U.K. Daily Star reported.

“Cops have reportedly swarmed the property as at least two people have been injured, according to reports on social media,” the report continued.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office confirmed there is an active-shooter situation. KGO reported that the suspect was a white female wearing a head scarf. Law enforcement officials later told CNN that the suspect was dead.

According to Fox News, which cited social media reports, ambulances were on the scene and offices in the area were on lockdown.

Roughly 1,700 people work at the YouTube campus in San Bruno.

