Developing: Alleged MN Assassin Vance Boelter's Confession Letter Released, And It's Wild

A rambling manifesto reportedly penned by a man who allegedly killed a Minnesota lawmaker and her husband and wounded two others during a shooting spree last month was released to the public on Tuesday.

Vance Boelter, a 57-year-old man who is now potentially facing the death penalty on two capital murder charges, claimed that he was “hired by U.S. Military people off the books starting in college” and had been approached by state politicians to assassinate others.

The act, he insinuated in the rambling document, was perpetrated “to spill all the beans” and make the conspiracy public.

The letter, addressed to FBI Director Kash Patel, was written after he had shot state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark Hortman, and state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette Hoffman. The Hortmans died while the Hoffmans survived.

According to KMSP‑TV, the letter was released Tuesday as part of Boelter’s indictment for the June 14 attacks. He was captured after a two-day manhunt.

“I am the shooter at large in Minnesota involved in the state 2 shootings the morning of Saturday June 15th at approximately 2:30 am and 3:30 am, or around that time,” the letter began. “I will probably be dead by the time you read this letter. I wanted to share some info with you that you might find interesting.

“I was hired by U.S. Military people off the books starting in college. I have been on projects since that time in Eastern Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa. All in the line of doing what I thought was right and in the best interest of the United States.

“Recently I was approached about a project that Tim Walz wanted done, and __ ___ and ___ ___ was also aware of the project,” Boelter’s alleged letter continued. “Tim wanted me to kill Amy Klobuchar and Tina [ Smith],” the state’s two Democratic U.S. senators.

The reason, Boelter said, is that Walz wanted to be a senator and didn’t trust Smith “to retire as planned.”

“I told Tim I wanted nothing to do with it and if he didn’t call off that plan I would go public. He said he would hurt my family if I didn’t play ball. Then he set up a meeting with me and Mel __ and __ to talk about options when I arrived. They had some people waiting to kill me. I was able to get away by God’s mercy. So I went back a short time later and shot at both __ & __,” he continued.

He added that authorities “should notice how I didn’t fire one round at any police officers and boy did I have plenty of opportunity.”

“If you think I’m making this up just get on the phone and tell Tim you have a few questions for him. Then ask Tim Walz if he knows me and see what he says? If he says he doesn’t know me or never met me look in the files and you will see that Tim Walz personally approved me to be on his Governor’s workforce Board as one of the business representatives. He is probably trying to destroy it but its public record.”

He closed by saying “I am willing to spill all the beans. I just want my family safe. They had nothing to do with [it?] and are totally innocent. This was a one person [op?].”

BREAKING: Accused Minnesota political assassin Vance Boelter’s full confession letter released. pic.twitter.com/9JF21khtQn — Liz Collin (@lizcollin) July 15, 2025

Of course, the reason why this matters is that, after the shootings, the bodies were hardly cold and the survivors not even out of the woods medically before voices on social media (and off it) were tacitly blaming Republicans, MAGA-ites, and conservative Christians. (Boelter was a preacher.)

Footage of the Minnesota assassin Vance Luther Boelter, a life long registered republican and “Christian” nationalist incel that hated women. He’s 100% MAGA. https://t.co/OmT8oZy5u2 pic.twitter.com/sREzTNYomV — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) June 15, 2025

BREAKING: Minnesota Democrat-killer, Vance Luther Boelter is a REGISTERED REPUBLICAN. pic.twitter.com/IIDcR0mB6M — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) June 14, 2025

This had as much to do with the shooting as some vast left-wing Tim Walz-led conspiracy did. The fact is simple: Boelter was nuts. Beyond his résumé inflation and his delusions of grandeur lay something much more sinister: Someone who apparently lived in his own psychotic fantasy world while still being able to carry out a plan that allowed him to successfully masquerade as a law enforcement agent.

There was no political message behind this — aside from the fact that a madman acted madly. It’s time to stop blaming this on polarization and MAGA, and start facing the real mental health crisis this country has created.

