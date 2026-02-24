Developing: 'American Idol' Contestant Arrested for Fatal Shooting of His Wife - Bond Set at $2 Million

The husband of a woman killed in her Tipp City, Ohio, home in the middle of the night has been charged with her murder.

Caleb Flynn, 39, a former “American Idol” contestant, has been charged with killing his wife, Ashley Flynn, 37, according to People.

Flynn is currently held on a $2 million bond on charges of murder, two counts of felonious assault, and two counts of tampering with evidence.

On Friday, Flynn had his first appearance in Miami County Municipal Court.

“Sir, I just want to take care of my daughters. I’m not a risk,” the 2013 “American Idol” contestant said.

Ashley Flynn (37) was killed in her own home on Monday morning. Her husband and children were left unharmed. Caleb Flynn (39) called 911 to tell them that his wife was shot by an intruder. He made up a very elaborate story. The husband has just been charged with murder in… pic.twitter.com/ha1CX569Bx — Rose (@901Lulu) February 20, 2026

Flynn made the call to emergency services to report his wife’s death.

“Somebody broke into my home and killed my wife,” the caller said. “Please, please hurry.”

“She’s got three shots to her and blood everywhere,” the caller said, adding she was shot in the head. “Ashley, baby, baby please. Oh my God!”

In a 2013 interview posted to YouTube, during which he called himself a “music pastor,” Flynn said, “I love the Lord; I love my wife more than anything.”







The family of Ashley Flynn said in a statement that “our hearts are shattered,” according to Fox News.

“Ashley brought endless light to our world, and we are trying to navigate this immense loss,” the family said.

“Our family believes this arrest was made carefully and not without serious consideration,” the statement said. “After speaking with both local police and federal authorities, we trust the proper steps were taken, and the process is being handled appropriately.”

“We are clinging to our faith — just as Ashley did each and every day,” the statement said.

Court documents accused Flynn of shooting his wife to death with a 9mm handgun and staging the scene to look like a burglary gone wrong.

Family members of Ashley Flynn, the Tipp City woman who was shot and killed early Monday, allegedly by her husband, have shared a statement as they ask for privacy. https://t.co/9uEdEIH31R — fox8news (@fox8news) February 21, 2026



For neighbors and friends, the death was a tragedy.

“Everybody that knew her loved her,” neighbor Sally Shank said, according to the Dayton Daily News.

“She really just engaged you. She was full of light. She’s going to leave a big hole in our church, and our neighborhood and our schools,” the neighbor added.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.