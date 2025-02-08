Share
Commentary

Developing: Anti-Ice Demonstrators Appear to Have Turned on Each Other, Blood in Streets

 By C. Douglas Golden  February 8, 2025 at 7:04am
Share

Protests in Los Angeles against President Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement policies have turned violent — but it’s unclear whether the violence comes from outside provocateurs or from skirmishes between protesters themselves.

The demonstrations and riots against Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids and deportations in Los Angeles and elsewhere began last weekend. On Friday, the big protests involved student walk-outs — the fourth such day high-schoolers have staged walk-outs, according to KTLA-TV — in downtown Los Angeles.

The demonstrations ended with a stabbing, however — with reports stating the violence stemmed from a fight between the students, not an outside provocateur.

WARNING: The following videos contain graphic footage and language that some viewers will find offensive.

A still shot of the alleged knife-wielder was circulated on social media, as well:

Are you surprised that these demonstrators may have turned to violence against each other?

Footage showed more than just stabbing, however:

Media reports indicated that the Los Angeles Police Department said a male had been stabbed sometime just before 1:49 p.m. local time.

As of Friday evening, the teen remained in critical condition at a local hospital.

Related:
Best Clip You'll See Today: Tucker Asks Lib Reporter 'How Do They Get People This Stupid in the Media'

Witnesses said it was unclear what transpired or what caused the fight.

“I came to the protest, and there was a guy that came up who wasn’t even a part of the protest, and just shanked a dude,” one witness, identified only as Will, told KTLA.

“I got it all on my camera and I just walked over, I told them to apply pressure, cut up some shirts, wrap them around him so it would stop the bleeding.”

However, organizers of the protest, which was apparently several-hundred strong, pleaded for everyone to disperse.

“The organizers were telling people over the microphone, ‘Everyone go home, come back another day, we’re gonna regroup and come back and still fight for immigrants’ rights,’” witness Maria Rivera Cummins said.

The LAPD closed down the area, too.

“Spring Street will be closed from Temple Street to 1st Street while investigators gather evidence and locate witnesses,” the police department said in a statement.

While this marks the sixth day of protests, according to the Los Angeles Times, it’s also been the most visible since Sunday’s event, which drew thousands of people who blocked the 101 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles, waving Mexican flags and holding signs with slogans like ” MAGA — Mexicans always get across.”

While there were no stabbings reported, the affair was hardly a peaceful one — as is probably to be expected, considering that part of the reason for the assembly was to protest the deportation of violent criminals.

Alas, the violence and criminality now seems to have spread to the protests themselves — and while little is known about any suspect or motive, it doesn’t seem entirely surprising that it would come to this.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




USAID Helped Dems Steal 2020 Election by Funding Wuhan Lab That Created COVID, the Ultimate Excuse for Illegal Election Tampering
Developing: Anti-Ice Demonstrators Appear to Have Turned on Each Other, Blood in Streets
Crockett Blasts Trump Jobs Report, Goes Silent When It Turns Out They Were Biden's Numbers Instead
Months After Former Migrant Shelter Director Spoke Out, Arrest Mirrors His Disturbing Claims
Fact Check: Was USAID a Leftist Money Laundering Scheme?
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation