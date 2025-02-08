Developing: Anti-ICE Demonstrators Appear to Have Turned on Each Other, Blood in Streets

Protests in Los Angeles against President Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement policies have turned violent — but it’s unclear whether the violence comes from outside provocateurs or from skirmishes between protesters themselves.

The demonstrations and riots against Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids and deportations in Los Angeles and elsewhere began last weekend. On Friday, the big protests involved student walk-outs — the fourth such day high-schoolers have staged walk-outs, according to KTLA-TV — in downtown Los Angeles.

The demonstrations ended with a stabbing, however — with reports stating the violence stemmed from a fight between the students, not an outside provocateur.

WARNING: The following videos contain graphic footage and language that some viewers will find offensive.

Anti-ICE protesters are fighting each other in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/OFUEcT7oTv — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 7, 2025

A still shot of the alleged knife-wielder was circulated on social media, as well:

Footage showed more than just stabbing, however:

BREAKING 🚨: It’s being reported a student was just stabbed during a fight with a fellow student. The student is on the ground and no first responders on sight. VC: @IRT_Media pic.twitter.com/GbqfmN8NuN — Anthony (@AnthonyCabassa_) February 7, 2025

Media reports indicated that the Los Angeles Police Department said a male had been stabbed sometime just before 1:49 p.m. local time.

As of Friday evening, the teen remained in critical condition at a local hospital.

Witnesses said it was unclear what transpired or what caused the fight.

“I came to the protest, and there was a guy that came up who wasn’t even a part of the protest, and just shanked a dude,” one witness, identified only as Will, told KTLA.

“I got it all on my camera and I just walked over, I told them to apply pressure, cut up some shirts, wrap them around him so it would stop the bleeding.”

However, organizers of the protest, which was apparently several-hundred strong, pleaded for everyone to disperse.

“The organizers were telling people over the microphone, ‘Everyone go home, come back another day, we’re gonna regroup and come back and still fight for immigrants’ rights,’” witness Maria Rivera Cummins said.

The LAPD closed down the area, too.

“Spring Street will be closed from Temple Street to 1st Street while investigators gather evidence and locate witnesses,” the police department said in a statement.

While this marks the sixth day of protests, according to the Los Angeles Times, it’s also been the most visible since Sunday’s event, which drew thousands of people who blocked the 101 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles, waving Mexican flags and holding signs with slogans like ” MAGA — Mexicans always get across.”

Today’s anti-Trump immigration protest took over the 101 Freeway in downtown L.A., as marchers held signs that said, “MAGA — Mexicans always get across” and “Don’t bite the hand that feeds you,” referring to farm workers. Our story, w/ 📷 by @bvdbrug: https://t.co/03mPaonHgG pic.twitter.com/Z3GKlAwJp9 — Daniel Miller (@DanielNMiller) February 3, 2025

While there were no stabbings reported, the affair was hardly a peaceful one — as is probably to be expected, considering that part of the reason for the assembly was to protest the deportation of violent criminals.

Alas, the violence and criminality now seems to have spread to the protests themselves — and while little is known about any suspect or motive, it doesn’t seem entirely surprising that it would come to this.

