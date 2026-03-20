Developing: It Appears Joe Biden Kept Tribute to Child Rapist in His Oval Office - How It Got There Makes It Worse

Amid all the splash of sexual assault allegations against leftist icon Cesar Chavez, there are going to be plenty of Democrats getting muddy — but Joe Biden is going to be one of the most stained.

One of the former president’s first moves in office after the 2020 election was to install a bust of Chavez in the Oval Office — in effect honoring a man who has almost certainly turned out to be one of the most infamous child rapists in American history.

And how he did it was even worse.

Biden removed a bust of Winston Churchill, the British World War II prime minister who galvanized his nation to stand off the mighty war machine of Adolph Hitler’s Germany.

Had Churchill not been Churchill, in the right place, at the right time, the war years — and the war’s outcome — would have been distinctly different.

But leftists despise Churchill, and on his first day in office, Biden had the bust removed (like his Democratic predecessor Barack Obama did).

And what bust replaced Churchill? None other than Chavez — a man who’d achieve godlike status among the left since his death in 1993, but who was painted by a searing report in The New York Times on Wednesday as a demon.

Chavez, according to the article, was a serial sexual abuser who not only preyed on the women in the farm labor movement he led, but also on girls in his circle when they were far too young for legal consent, including a girl he’d reportedly groomed from the age of 8.

The Biden bust story is a detail buried deep in the New York Times report — like the article’s acknowledgement that Chavez had been a hero of yet another Democratic president — Bill Clinton.

Chavez “was given the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, in 1994,” the article noted (without actually naming Clinton as the president at the time). “When Joseph R. Biden Jr. entered the White House in 2021, he put a bronze bust of Mr. Chavez on display in the Oval Office.”

The report didn’t mention Churchill, but it should have, if only to highlight the differences between Chavez and the prime minister.

History provides plenty of potential ammo for determined Churchill critics — the Gallipoli campaign of World War I, his obdurate defense of a British Empire long past its day, his legendary bouts with the bottle — but there are limits. The British bulldog might be called a “racist” by the left, but “rapist” isn’t part of his history.

After Wednesday’s report, “rapist” is going to be indelibly part of Chavez’s history, along with the stories of streets, schools, and holidays named in Chavez’s honor that are likely to be getting new names not too far in the future.

The Chavez news is just part of a trend that shows the Democratic fondness for revolutionaries has a real downside. They’ve adored murderers like Mao and Che Guevara. In today’s climate, Minneapolis menaces like (the late) Renee Good and Alex Pretti are considered heroes on the left.

And the silent bust in the Oval Office wasn’t Biden’s only tribute to the man who now looks so much like a monster.

In 2024, the supposedly Catholic then-president declared March 31 — Easter Sunday — to be “Transgender Day of Visibility,” co-opting the holiest day in Christianity for the most faddish of leftist causes.

That was in Biden’s English social media post. In his Spanish social media post — no doubt in deference to the conservative morals of a large percentage of the Hispanic population when it comes to hombres pretending to be senoritas — Biden chose instead to honor Chavez, a man whose relationship with women is now being seen in a whole new — and very dark — light.

EXPOSED: The White House is deliberately pushing differing messages to its different language-speaking audiences. On the main English account, today they celebrated Transgender Day of Visibility. On the Spanish-language account, zero references to Trans Day Of Visibility.… pic.twitter.com/feeG1DqjEa — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 1, 2024

In English, according to Google Translate, Biden’s Spanish-language post stated:

“Today, we remember César Chávez and his noble efforts to bring dignity to the work of farmworkers in our country. His legacy lives on in the values of this administration and its support for social justice and economic equality for organized labor.”

After Wednesday, Chavez’s legacy will live on in a whole different way: As that of a man who used the power he’d achieved in leftist politics to prey on subordinate women and helpless young girls.

As the 2024 campaign season proved, Joe Biden’s reputation is in tatters, even among Democrats. It’s the reason the party’s power centers booted him from the ticket in favor of Kamala Harris and her losing effort against now-President Donald Trump. This isn’t going to help.

Of course, the depravaties The New York Times described weren’t common knowledge when Biden moved his bust into the White House. But the story of how it got there — that it replaced a bust honoring one of the true heroes of Western history — is going to taint even further Biden’s already tarnished reputation.

After The New York Times report, leftists from Los Angeles to New York and points in between are going to have to rethink what they know about Chavez, a man who was enshrined in their pantheon until midway through this week.

While they’re at it, they can rethink the history of the Biden years, too. Back in 2014, former Defense Secretary Robert Gates published a memoir in which he wrote, according to The Hill, that Biden had been “wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.”

The Chavez story is still developing, but it’s not likely to get any better. As it stands, it’s just more proof, if the country needed it, that Biden was wrong again

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.