Developing: Bad News as DNA Results in Guthrie Kidnapping Come in to FBI

DNA found in a glove located two miles from the home of Nancy Guthrie did not match anyone in the federal database, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

The 84-year-old mother of “Today” host Savannah Guthrie was taken from her Tucson, Arizona home on Feb. 1.

The DNA was checked against the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) on Tuesday, according to NBC News.

“There were no DNA hits in CODIS,” the sheriff’s department said. “At this point, there have been no confirmed CODIS matches in this investigation.”

The DNA from the glove also “did not match DNA found at the property.”

“DNA found at the property is being analyzed & further testing needs to be done as part of the investigation,” the department said.

Pina county sheriff Chris Nanos, however, insisted, “that’s not the end.”

“Now we start with genealogy and some of the partial DNA we have at the home,” Nanos said.

“To me, that’s more critical than any glove I found two miles away. I’m not dismissing the glove two miles away, but I have gloves five miles away, 10 miles away, so we prioritize.”

Nanos did not say where in the home the DNA was found.

“We believe that we may have some DNA there that may be our suspect, but we won’t know that until that DNA is separated, sorted out, maybe admitted to CODIS, maybe through genealogy,” Nanos said.

Nanos said he is refusing to believe Guthrie is dead because he has seen no proof of that.

“They ask me, do I have proof of life? I ask them, is there proof of death?” he said Tuesday, according to the New York Post.

“I’m going to have that faith, and sometimes that faith, that hope, is all we have… My team, 400 people out there in the field today, woke up this morning and went out there with the hope and the belief that they’re going to find Nancy.

“We’re going to continue working this case, every minute of every day, and we will find her.”

Nano then addressed whoever took Guthrie.

“And we will find you … to the individual doing this, let her go, just let her go. It will work out better for you in the long run, trust me,” he said.

