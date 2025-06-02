Developing: Boulder Suspect Is Biden Illegal, Overstayed Visa Then Biden Let Him Stay Even Longer - Report

Several reports, including from the White House, concluded that the alleged anti-Semitic would-be terrorist who attacked a Boulder, Colorado, Jewish gathering was an illegal immigrant who came to the United States during President Joe Biden’s administration and was allowed to overstay his visa.

Not only that, Jewish News Service reported, the 45-year-old Egyptian national accused of the crime was given a work permit after illegally overstaying his visa, the Trump administration said.

Mohamed Sabry Soliman is accused of attacking several elderly demonstrators during an event called “Run for Their Lives,” a walk which called for the release of Israeli hostages.

MSNBC: “White Male.” Reality: Egyptian Migrant Mohamed Sabry Soliman, an Egyptian national, has been arrested for throwing Molotov cocktails at a group of elderly Israel supporters in Boulder, Colorado. MSNBC and several news outlets branded him a “white male.” pic.twitter.com/1bVALvhoRT — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 2, 2025

Officials said the man used “a makeshift flamethrower” and a Molotov cocktail during the attack. Multiple outlets, including CNN, said he reportedly yelled “free Palestine!” during the attack, similar to the alleged killer in the Washington, D.C., Israeli embassy staffer murders late last month.

Federal authorities said, they were investigating the attack as “ideologically motivated violence,” JNS reported.

It’s unclear as of early Monday morning what the total damage was. At least eight were injured by the attack, ranging from 52 to 88. At about 4:20 a.m. ET, CNN reported that the suspect “was booked on two counts of murder in the 1st degree, but the circumstances around those charges are unclear, as authorities have not announced any deaths resulting from the attack.”

However, what is clear is several reports that the alleged attacker was in the country illegally and had a work permit in a loud-and-proud sanctuary city.

Fox News’ Bill Melugin cited three senior officials with the Department of Homeland Security who said “that the Boulder terror suspect is an Egyptian national in the U.S. illegally as a visa overstay who entered the U.S. during the Biden administration.

“I’m told Mohamed Sabry Soliman arrived at [Los Angeles International Airport] on 8/27/22 on a B1/B2 nonimmigrant visa with an authorized stay through 2/26/23, but he overstayed & never left. I’m told on 9/29/22, he filed some sort of claim with USCIS, potentially an asylum claim, and on 3/29/23, USCIS under the Biden admin gave him work authorization, which expired on 3/28/25.”

BREAKING: Three senior DHS sources tell @FoxNews that the Boulder terror suspect is an Egyptian national in the U.S. illegally as a visa overstay who entered the U.S. during the Biden administration. I’m told Mohamed Sabry Soliman arrived at LAX on 8/27/22 on a B1/B2 nonimmigrant… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 2, 2025

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller seemed to confirm this later on Sunday night.

“A terror attack was committed in Boulder, Colorado by an illegal alien. He was granted a tourist visa by the Biden Administration and then he illegally overstayed that visa. In response, the Biden Administration gave him a work permit,” Miller said.

“Suicidal migration must be fully reversed.”

A terror attack was committed in Boulder, Colorado by an illegal alien. He was granted a tourist visa by the Biden Administration and then he illegally overstayed that visa. In response, the Biden Administration gave him a work permit. Suicidal migration must be fully reversed. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) June 2, 2025

Meanwhile, CNN reported the alleged attacker “had applied for asylum in the U.S. and was denied a visa to enter the country in 2005.”

Whatever the case, Boulder’s mayor, Aaron Brockett, condemned the attack in harsh language.

“I am saddened and outraged at the appalling attack on members of Boulder’s Jewish community that happened today during a peaceful gathering on Pearl Street,” he said.

“As the mayor of the city of Boulder, I want to be clear that violence and hatred have no place here. Attacks like these seek to strike terror in people’s hearts and divide us from one another, but Boulder will stand strong together.”

However, it’s worth noting that Boulder is one of a 14 cities from Colorado that made the Department of Justice’s list of “sanctuary” cities — and, after Trump was elected for the first time in 2016, the city put forth a resolution making sure everyone knew just where they stood on this.

“Council members directed that the proposed ordinance include strong statements of the city’s intent to be inclusive and to recognize the important contributions of undocumented persons in the community,” the resolution read. It included a number of “prohibited activities” for city employees, including inquiring “into a person’s immigration status,” using city funds to “assist with any investigation into a person’s immigration status” or “assist in the detention of any person based on a person’s suspected immigration status,” or cooperating “with any federal authority with respect to any investigation of a person’s immigration status.”

Now, alas, they’re cooperating with federal authorities on an investigation of a much more dire sort.

