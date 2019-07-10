Developing: ‘Deadly’ Hurricane Possibly Forming Along Gulf Coast… ‘Life-Threatening Flooding’

Officials are warning of a system forming along the Gulf Coast that could turn into one or more tropical storms, or worse, a “dangerous hurricane.”

“The mass of thunderstorms were in the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday morning and had yet to consolidate into a storm system. Some models predicted the storms may reach hurricane status, and all models said the disturbance would likely become a tropical storm,” NBC News reported Wednesday.

In its Wednesday morning update, the National Hurricane Center said a tropical depression is expected to form late Wednesday or early Thursday.

The resulting wind and storm surge could impact coastal areas in Louisiana and Texas.

“Regardless of the eventual track and intensity of the system, heavy rainfall is expected from the Florida Panhandle to the Upper Texas Coast extending inland from portions of the Lower Mississippi Valley, much of Louisiana, and eastern Texas,” the NHC said.

8 AM EDT July 10: Here are the Key Messages for the system expected to become a tropical depression over the northern Gulf of Mexico by Thursday. Storm surge and wind watches could be issued later today. For more see https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB and https://t.co/SiZo8ohZMN #AL92 pic.twitter.com/AZ7DmY51Aa — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 10, 2019

According to AccuWeather.com, there’s close to a “100 percent chance” that Tropical Storm Barry forms.

And it could get worse from there.

“Barry could become a hurricane, depending on how long the system remains over the warm water,” AccuWeather hurricane expert Dan Kottlowski said.

“Right now, our greatest concern is for torrential rain that would result in life-threatening flooding,” he said.

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles, Louisiana, agrees.

“This system has the potential to become a dangerous hurricane,” read a Tuesday post on its Facebook page. “The threat for damaging winds and deadly storm surge is increasing.”

Satellite images posted to Twitter showed the developing system.

#BREAKING: We have our first track forecast from @NHC. It does predict a hurricane at landfall. https://t.co/hwzcFqoSkj pic.twitter.com/hBTYqpA5Ki — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) July 10, 2019

First NHC track on what will soon be Tropical Storm (and perhaps Hurricane) Barry…Rough surf and deadly rip currents on the AL/FL beaches this week and weekend. For the rest of the state, waves of rain and thunder; will watch for isolated tornadoes but overall low impact #alwx pic.twitter.com/3zxKCXvDD1 — Josh Johnson (@JoshWeather) July 10, 2019

BREAKING: First advisory issued on Potential Tropical Cyclone #2. Forecast calls for it to become Hurricane #Barry, making landfall on the Louisiana coast by Saturday. Remember, track still subject to and likely to change. #LAwx pic.twitter.com/HJQMHpg4cI — Steve Caparotta, Ph.D. (@SteveWAFB) July 10, 2019

Guidance locked in on Louisiana. Landfall Saturday. Because of trajectory, tropical storm force winds arrive FRI. LA residents need to prepare for a category 1 hurricane with heavy rain, coastal flooding, potential power outages from strong winds. #tropics #BARRY #92L 🌀🌀🌀 pic.twitter.com/tA1P8Ku9iE — Dylan Federico (@DylanFedericoWX) July 9, 2019

This would be the second major storm of the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season, according to USA Today.

