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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 24: Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents patrol Terminal C at LaGuardia Airport on March 24, 2026 in New York, New York. The travel disruptions continue as hundreds of TSA agents quit or work without pay during a partial government shutdown. U.S. President Donald Trump deployed ICE agents to U.S. airports on Monday, with border czar Tom Homan in charge of the effort. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Developing Details: Man Shot by ICE in TX Was Venezuelan Illegal With Deportation Order, Allegedly Using DoorDash for Income

 By Jack Davis  September 21, 2026 at 7:05am
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An illegal immigrant who reportedly fled from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents was shot and wounded in Austin, Texas, Sunday.

The shooting triggered massive anti-ICE protests, according to the Daily Mail.

The illegal immigrant, who was a DoorDash driver, was identified as Wilber Rafael Garces Perez, 29.

“Homeland Security Investigations, with the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, is leading the investigation into the officer involved shooting of an illegal alien from Venezuela,” the Department of Homeland Security posted on X.

The post said the victim “illegally entered our country under the Biden administration and had a final order of removal, during a law enforcement operation today in Austin, TX,”


“The illegal alien’s condition is stable, and he is in federal custody pending removal,” DHS posted.

“This is a developing situation, and we will update the public when more information becomes available,” the post said.

The shooting took place shortly after 1 p.m. By 4:30 p.m., Perez was discharged from a hospital where he went into ICE custody.

The Daily Mail reported that Perez fled on foot and was shot while running away from ICE. That could not be confirmed.

Related:
Breaking: ICE Nabs Dem Staffer Who Is Former News Anchor in Airport Operation


Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said a foot pursuit may have been involved, but was ore interested in distancing her department from the incident.

Protesters flocked to the streets, throwing rocks and water bottles at Austin police sent in to control the gathering crowd.

Should it be illegal to protest an active crime scene?

Amid the protests, the Travis County District Attorney’s office said it wants an independent investigation of the shooting that it and the Austin Police Department should be “co-equal partners in the investigation.”

“We further request cooperation from the federal government in giving us access to the evidence. As has occurred in other jurisdictions, it is possible that this incident included violations of state law,” the office said in a statement.

Democratic Austin Mayor Kirk Watson said the Texas Rangers and Austin police will investigate.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
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Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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