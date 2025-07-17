Share
News
Former FBI Director James Comey speaks at Harvard University's Institute of Politics' JFK Jr. Forum in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Feb. 24, 2020.
Former FBI Director James Comey speaks at Harvard University's Institute of Politics' JFK Jr. Forum in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Feb. 24, 2020. (Charles Krupa / AP)

Developing: DOJ Fires James Comey's Daughter, Maurene Comey

 By C. Douglas Golden  July 17, 2025 at 4:16am
Share

Maurene Comey, the daughter of former FBI Director James Comey and a federal prosecutor who oversaw some of the most high-profile criminal cases in America, was fired late Wednesday.

Sources confirmed to ABC News that Comey had been let go from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.

The firing will likely be controversial in political circles, given the acrimonious history between her father and President Donald Trump.

However, Maurene Comey’s firing came after her most recent high-profile case — a wide-ranging federal conspiracy and sex trafficking case against hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs — ended in a pyrrhic victory, with the jury finding the rapper guilty only on lower-level charges.

Comey also oversaw the cases against sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, who died in custody in 2019, and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently behind bars.

ABC reported that President Trump had groused about a Comey having a top role in the Department of Justice.

However, Comey had been kept on after her father’s firing in 2017 and continued to be a prosecutor in some of the highest-profile criminal cases the DOJ brought, both under the first Trump administration and the Biden administration.

In addition to Epstein and Maxwell, Comey helped prosecute Columbia University gynecologist Robert Hadden, who was accused of sexually abusing numerous young women, and Natalie Edwards, a former Department of Treasury official who leaked thousands of “suspicious activity reports” and tried to claim whistleblower status.

Hadden was found guilty at trial, and Edwards pleaded guilty.

Was Maurene Comey’s firing long overdue?

Furthermore, as Business Insider noted in a 2021 profile of the attorney, the younger Comey was unlike her father, in that she “has largely stayed out of the spotlight, instead maintaining a low-profile presence.”

However, it was impossible to maintain that low profile during the Diddy case, which ended with the jury largely rejecting the government’s assertion that Combs had been, as NBC News put it, “the key figure in sprawling racketeering and sex trafficking scheme.”

“This trial was a major gamble, and Combs won that bet,” Anna Cominsky, an associate professor of law and the director of the Criminal Defense Clinic at New York Law School, told NBC News.

“Everything is stacked against the defendant going into a federal case, in particular one like this.”

Combs’ attorneys, analysts said, effectively argued that while their client’s private life was unorthodox and often sordid — and involved certain illegal activities — the government’s impression that Combs was some kind of hip-hop Jeffrey Epstein wasn’t supported by the evidence.

Related:
Breaking: Trump's Finally Bringing Justice - Brennan and Comey Officially Under Criminal Investigation

“His attorneys were smart, and they owned the bad facts,” Cominsky said.

“They fought on the things that mattered, and it paid off.”

In this case, the jury only convicted him on two interstate prostitution counts, far less serious charges that don’t carry anywhere near the potential life sentence the government was seeking.

“Juries expect more from prosecutors than they do from defense attorneys,” said Jeffrey Harris, a former prosecutor with the Southern District of New York, “and when prosecutors lose credibility by over-charging it usually does not end well.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




Developing: DOJ Fires James Comey's Daughter, Maurene Comey
Devastating: Jill Biden Aide Refuses to Answer Whether Jill, Hunter Acted as President
Watch: Whoopi Flips Out on Obama, Says People Like Him Are the Problem for Democrats
Whoops: David Hogg's First PAC-Backed Primary Candidate Goes Down in Flames
Developing: Alleged MN Assassin Vance Boelter's Confession Letter Released, And It's Wild
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation