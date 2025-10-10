Developing: Dominion Voting Bought Out, Renamed in Effort to Restore Trust to Vulnerable Electronic Voting Systems

Dominion Voter Systems is under new ownership, but will that restore any faith the public lost after 2020?

Scott Leiendecker, a Republican and former director of elections for the city of St. Louis, Missouri, recently purchased Dominion for an undisclosed amount.

According to Just The News, the new name is “Liberty Vote” and Leiendecker is the sole owner.

“Liberty Vote signals a new chapter for American elections—one where trust is rebuilt from the ground up,” he said.

“Liberty Vote is committed to delivering election technology that prioritizes paper-based transparency, security, and simplicity so that voters can be assured that every ballot is filled-in accurately and fairly counted.”

But does this really change anything?

Electronic voting machines are meant to keep the human element out of the process. Transparency with voters is not the game.

Despite Democrats like Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin assuring us as WRAL reported it, based on what the Department of Homeland Security was saying, that this was, “probably the most secure election that’s ever been run in the United States,” there were still legitimate concerns about former President Joe Biden’s victory in 2020.

Politico cited a release from Leiendecker about the purchase where quotes indicated things may be changing.

He said Liberty Vote will be “leveraging hand-marked paper ballots enabling compliance with President Trump’s executive order.”

The better question – can Liberty Vote restore voters’ faith in the system to choose our president and congress?

Every two years, across the political spectrum, Americans have shown a growing concern about election integrity.

Granted, those concerns are not equally as legitimate.

Democrats were concerned about the now completely debunked, malicious claim that President Donald Trump was an agent of the Russian government after the 2016 election – a lie they created and spent tax dollars on, making us sit through their show trials.

The point being, our elections have become less about assessing the odds for victory and more about worrying if the other side is going to play fairly.

Will Democrats finally enforce voter ID laws? How many illegal aliens will vote?

We cannot have an election based on the sheer merits of the candidates and their platforms because of the many issues we’ve faced in recent years.

We all understand some candidates show a better chance of winning than others, but equally as concerning is if the election will be fair.

Leiendecker has an uphill battle changing that narrative.

