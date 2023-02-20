Parler Share
Developing: Factory Explosion Rocks Small Town in Ohio, Dark Smoke Seen Billowing Into Sky

 By Richard Moorhead  February 20, 2023 at 4:24pm
A disaster has occurred at a metal manufacturing plant in eastern Ohio.

The facility in Bedford, a suburb of Cleveland, was ablaze after reported explosions Monday afternoon, according to WJW.

Video from the scene shows first responders struggling to contain a disaster that is industrial in scale.

Footage reveals the accident has caused a plume of black smoke to ascend into the sky.

The explosion was serious enough to cover the area surrounding the factory with debris, according to WEWS-TV.

A source familiar with the accident revealed the explosion had caused injuries, with at least one victim in critical condition.

A first, smaller blast reportedly occurred after 2 p.m., with a second and greater explosion soon following.

Thirteen individuals have been hospitalized in the aftermath of the accident, according to WKYC-TV.

Witnesses say that the blast took place at the I Schumann & Co. paint and metal plant, with multiple fire departments called to the scene to respond to a fire that was too serious for one agency.

Oakwood Fire Captain Brian DiRocco disclosed that several victims of the blast had suffered burn injuries.

The fire itself was eventually contained after 4 p.m. local time, according to WEWS.

A Doppler radar display revealed the extent of smoke released from the accident.

This disaster occurs weeks after a train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, releasing hazardous substances that authorities ultimately destroyed in a massive controlled burn.

Richard Moorhead
Conversation