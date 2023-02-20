Developing: Factory Explosion Rocks Small Town in Ohio, Dark Smoke Seen Billowing Into Sky

A disaster has occurred at a metal manufacturing plant in eastern Ohio.

The facility in Bedford, a suburb of Cleveland, was ablaze after reported explosions Monday afternoon, according to WJW.

Video from the scene shows first responders struggling to contain a disaster that is industrial in scale.

🚨#BREAKING: Mass Casualty Incident after a multiple massive explosion has occurred at a metal manufacturing plant⁰⁰📌#Bedford | #Ohio⁰⁰Currently multiple authorities and emergency crews are battling a massive fire at a metal manufacturing plant in Bedford Ohio with multiple… https://t.co/62qnuVKmR8 pic.twitter.com/8DhF5JDocD — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) February 20, 2023

Footage reveals the accident has caused a plume of black smoke to ascend into the sky.

⚠️ HAPPENING NOW: ‘Mass Casualty Incident’ – Massive explosion has occurred at a metal manufacturing plant in Bedford, Ohio. At least 12 people severely burned — “debris scattered everywhere” — smoke seen for miles. Huge EMS & fire response underway. pic.twitter.com/B0ihvbbCFV — Upward News (@UpwardNewsHQ) February 20, 2023

The explosion was serious enough to cover the area surrounding the factory with debris, according to WEWS-TV.

A source familiar with the accident revealed the explosion had caused injuries, with at least one victim in critical condition.

A first, smaller blast reportedly occurred after 2 p.m., with a second and greater explosion soon following.

AMERICA ON FIRE – An explosion rocked a metal manufacturing plant in Bedford, Ohio. Crews are currently responding on scene. Possible mass casualty event. pic.twitter.com/9xJ1pfMLFd — Eric Deters (@bulllaw) February 20, 2023

Thirteen individuals have been hospitalized in the aftermath of the accident, according to WKYC-TV.

Witnesses say that the blast took place at the I Schumann & Co. paint and metal plant, with multiple fire departments called to the scene to respond to a fire that was too serious for one agency.

Oakwood Fire Captain Brian DiRocco disclosed that several victims of the blast had suffered burn injuries.

The fire itself was eventually contained after 4 p.m. local time, according to WEWS.

A Doppler radar display revealed the extent of smoke released from the accident.

BREAKING: A major explosion was reported on Alexander Road in Oakwood Village / Bedford Heights area, and multiple fire departments have been called to assist. DOPPLER RADAR has detected the smoke from the explosion in the air. @SpectrumNews1OH #OHWx pic.twitter.com/CPBMf9WNqP — Eric Elwell (@EricElwell_TV) February 20, 2023

This disaster occurs weeks after a train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, releasing hazardous substances that authorities ultimately destroyed in a massive controlled burn.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.