The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
News Politics
Print

Developing: GOP Senator Lays Out Conditions to Impeach Trump

By Randy DeSoto
March 20, 2018 at 6:13pm

Print

Sen. Jeff Flake, R- Ariz. said he would support impeaching President Donald Trump if he were to fire special counsel Robert Mueller “without cause.”

Flake told The Washington Post the president firing Mueller would “force the Congress to take the only remedy that Congress can take.”

“We’re begging him: ‘Don’t go down this road. Don’t create a constitutional crisis. Don’t force the Congress to take the only remedy that Congress can take,’” said the senator.

Flake likened a firing of Mueller by Trump to President Richard Nixon’s infamous canning of the special prosecutor Archibald Cox during the Watergate scandal.

“If [Trump] fires [Mueller] without cause, how different is that from what Nixon did with the ‘Saturday Night Massacre’?” the Arizonan asked. “He left before impeachment came, but that was the remedy then and that would be the remedy now.”

The Western Journal Daily Email

Facebook

Thanks For Subscribing!

Flake’s comments to The Post came following a series of tweets on Sunday, during which Trump tweeted negatively about Mueller and the Russia investigation.

“The Mueller probe should never have been started in that there was no collusion and there was no crime,” Trump tweeted. “It was based on fraudulent activities and a Fake Dossier paid for by Crooked Hillary and the DNC, and improperly used in FISA COURT for surveillance of my campaign. WITCH HUNT!”

In another tweet, the president questioned the impartiality of Mueller’s team, noting it is made up of Democrats.

Do you think Flake is trying to position himself to run against Pres. Trump in 2020?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders stated during a news briefing on Tuesday that the president has no intention of firing Mueller, but his tweets represent his frustration with the Russia probe.

She pointed out it has gone on the president’s entire first year in office and netted thus far no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Sanders said any politician would get frustrated under similar circumstances with the ongoing attempt to de-legitimatize his election win.

RELATED: Trump’s Cambridge FB Strategy Hailed as Future of Elections by Time Mag in 2012

White House lawyer Ty Cobb emphasized the same message in a statement released on Monday: “In response to media speculation and related questions being posed to the Administration, the White House yet again confirms that the President is not considering or discussing the firing of the Special Counsel, Robert Mueller.”

The Post reported that Flake is considered a likely Republican challenger to Trump in 2020 and was recently in New Hampshire speaking at Saint Anselm College, site of previous presidential campaign debates.

Flake announced his resignation from the senate last fall, after polling showed him having the lowest approval rating of any senator seeking re-election.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: Campaign, Congress, Court, Democrats, Donald Trump, GOP, impeachment, Russia, White House

By: Randy DeSoto on March 20, 2018 at 6:13pm

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Becky Loggia

Ex-FBI Asst. Director Acknowledges Gov’t-Wide Anti-Trump Plot

Ryan Pickrell

Donald Trump, James Comey

Huge New Statement From Trump Could Land Comey in Prison

Erin Coates

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

Breaking: 3 Students Arrested at School Cruz Attacked, Guns and Knives Figured Into Arrest

Becky Loggia

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Cherokee Genealogist Comes Forward with Damning Truth on Warren’s Ancestry

Randy DeSoto

Oprah Winfrey

New Christian Film Topples Oprah’s ‘Wrinkle In Time’ at Box Office

Becky Loggia

Democrat Govs. Jerry Brown, Andrew Cuomo and Dannel Malloy

Top Democrat Governors Get Stunning Bad News

Becky Loggia

sheriff's department entry team

Not Just Guns: State Begins Ammo Confiscation as Well

Rebekah Baker

Media’s Talking Point About McCabe Losing Pension Was Completely Inaccurate

Recently Posted