Developing: Head of LGBT Dems Busted for Graphic Alleged Grooming, Video So Bad We Can't Show It
Video making the rounds of social media appears to show a major Maryland Democrat being confronted over text messages allegedly sent to a 14-year-old that dealt with sex.
“We just busted the head of the LGBTQ Dems of Maryland going after a 14-year-old. Groomers are about to be mad,” Alex Rosen posted on X.
The video purports to show Michael Knaapen, being confronted with messages of an intensely sexual nature.
The content of the video is such that The Western Journal will not post it.
At 29 seconds into the video, Knaapen says, after vulgar messages that he sent to the teen are read to him, “I like the fantasy.”
“And he seemed to enjoy it, and I didn’t know this person and I never intended to …,” he said, before spreading his arms out, palms up.
Rosen noted that Knaapen recently visited Vice President Kamala Harris.
Why is the vice president (@VP/@KamalaHarris) hosting pedophile Michael Knaapen at her house? pic.twitter.com/fcDKY81H0N
— Alex Rosen (@iFightForKids) June 22, 2024
The video zipped about on social media and many reacted with anger and disgust.
Alex Rosen busted Michael Knaapen, head of the LGBTQ Dems of MD, for soliciting a 14 y/o boy(disgusting txt proof).
He’s not in police custody/is set to host the “Pride reception” today at Mayor Slavin’s home.
FOCUS ON ACTUAL CRIMES IN THIS COUNTRY & PROTECT THE CHILDREN🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/mLs7i3PbOa
— Deplorable Barbie (@Tori_Philly4) June 22, 2024
“Michael Knaapen, longtime LGBTQ activist and a leader in the Maryland Democratic Party @mddems, was allegedly caught in a child sex predator sting. He allegedly wrote extremely graphic messages about wanting to r—ape a 14-year-old boy,” journalist Andy Ngo posted on X.
Rosen said efforts would be made to ensure that the story was not covered.
They are going to try and bury this story.
Do not let @mddems win. https://t.co/pTMooioilT
— Alex Rosen (@iFightForKids) June 22, 2024
As of Saturday afternoon, Knaapen had mot made any social media response to the video, nor had there been any indication law enforcement was involved.
This story is very much developing.
When Riley Gaines reposted the video, she added her two cents.
“Of course, the fantasy he’s referring to is p3dophilia. There is no punishment severe enough,” she posted.
Last year, Rosen drew attention when he interrupted Hillary Clinton during an endorsement event, according to The New York Post.
“Hey, Hillary. Why did your husband visit Epstein Island 26 times?” Rosen shouted in a reference to Jeffrey Epstein.
Rosen is affiliated with a Texas-based group called Predator Poacher that aims to protect children.
According to Rosen, he tried to turn this video into law enforcement in November, but police “didn’t want to do anything with it.”
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.