Developing: Head of LGBT Dems Busted for Graphic Alleged Grooming, Video So Bad We Can't Show It

Video making the rounds of social media appears to show a major Maryland Democrat being confronted over text messages allegedly sent to a 14-year-old that dealt with sex.

“We just busted the head of the LGBTQ Dems of Maryland going after a 14-year-old. Groomers are about to be mad,” Alex Rosen posted on X.

The video purports to show Michael Knaapen, being confronted with messages of an intensely sexual nature.

The content of the video is such that The Western Journal will not post it.

At 29 seconds into the video, Knaapen says, after vulgar messages that he sent to the teen are read to him, “I like the fantasy.”

“And he seemed to enjoy it, and I didn’t know this person and I never intended to …,” he said, before spreading his arms out, palms up.

Rosen noted that Knaapen recently visited Vice President Kamala Harris.

Why is the vice president (@VP/@KamalaHarris) hosting pedophile Michael Knaapen at her house? pic.twitter.com/fcDKY81H0N — Alex Rosen (@iFightForKids) June 22, 2024

If found guilty, should pedophiles who do what he appears to have been doing face capital charges? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (206 Votes) No: 2% (4 Votes)

The video zipped about on social media and many reacted with anger and disgust.

Alex Rosen busted Michael Knaapen, head of the LGBTQ Dems of MD, for soliciting a 14 y/o boy(disgusting txt proof). He’s not in police custody/is set to host the “Pride reception” today at Mayor Slavin’s home. FOCUS ON ACTUAL CRIMES IN THIS COUNTRY & PROTECT THE CHILDREN🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/mLs7i3PbOa — Deplorable Barbie (@Tori_Philly4) June 22, 2024

“Michael Knaapen, longtime LGBTQ activist and a leader in the Maryland Democratic Party @mddems, was allegedly caught in a child sex predator sting. He allegedly wrote extremely graphic messages about wanting to r—ape a 14-year-old boy,” journalist Andy Ngo posted on X.

Rosen said efforts would be made to ensure that the story was not covered.

They are going to try and bury this story. Do not let @mddems win. https://t.co/pTMooioilT — Alex Rosen (@iFightForKids) June 22, 2024

As of Saturday afternoon, Knaapen had mot made any social media response to the video, nor had there been any indication law enforcement was involved.

This story is very much developing.

When Riley Gaines reposted the video, she added her two cents.

“Of course, the fantasy he’s referring to is p3dophilia. There is no punishment severe enough,” she posted.

Last year, Rosen drew attention when he interrupted Hillary Clinton during an endorsement event, according to The New York Post.

“Hey, Hillary. Why did your husband visit Epstein Island 26 times?” Rosen shouted in a reference to Jeffrey Epstein.

Rosen is affiliated with a Texas-based group called Predator Poacher that aims to protect children.

According to Rosen, he tried to turn this video into law enforcement in November, but police “didn’t want to do anything with it.”

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.