Developing Horror: Elected City Official Set on Fire in Brazen Attack

 By Johnathan Jones  July 30, 2025 at 12:38pm
A sitting city councilman in Virginia was set on fire in a shocking and violent attack on Wednesday.

Danville City Councilman Lee Vogler was doused with gasoline and set ablaze inside a local office building, according to multiple reports.

WSET-TV reported the incident occurred at Showcase Magazine, where Vogler is an employee.

The suspect reportedly forced his way inside before launching the assault.

According to Showcase Magazine, the attacker carried a five-gallon container of gasoline into the building.

“He poured it over Lee,” said publisher Andrew Brooks. “Lee attempted to flee, ran to the front of the building. The individual followed him and set him on fire.”

The Danville Police Department confirmed officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Main Street around 11:30 a.m.

Vogler was found injured and treated at the scene by first responders. His full condition remains unknown.

Danville Vice Mayor James Buckner confirmed that Vogler was airlifted to a burn unit in Chapel Hill.

“Please keep our colleague and our brother in your prayers,” Buckner said.

Police identified the suspect as 29-year-old Shotsie Michael Buck Hayes of Danville.

Hayes was taken into custody shortly after the attack. His vehicle was stopped as he attempted to flee the area.

The Danville Police Department said the motive behind the crime appears to be personal.

“Based on the investigation at the time of this release, the victim and the suspect are known to each other,” DPD stated. “The attack stems from a personal matter not related to the victim’s position on Danville City Council or any other political affiliation.”

While the department declined to offer additional details due to the ongoing investigation, officials said charges are coming.

WSET-TV confirmed that Vogler was awake after the attack.

Developing Horror: Elected City Official Set on Fire in Brazen Attack
Conversation