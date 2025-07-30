Developing Horror: Elected City Official Set on Fire in Brazen Attack

A sitting city councilman in Virginia was set on fire in a shocking and violent attack on Wednesday.

Danville City Councilman Lee Vogler was doused with gasoline and set ablaze inside a local office building, according to multiple reports.

WSET-TV reported the incident occurred at Showcase Magazine, where Vogler is an employee.

The suspect reportedly forced his way inside before launching the assault.

According to Showcase Magazine, the attacker carried a five-gallon container of gasoline into the building.

“He poured it over Lee,” said publisher Andrew Brooks. “Lee attempted to flee, ran to the front of the building. The individual followed him and set him on fire.”

The Danville Police Department confirmed officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Main Street around 11:30 a.m.

Vogler was found injured and treated at the scene by first responders. His full condition remains unknown.

Danville City Councilman Lee Vogler, 38, was attacked at his office at Showcase Magazine. Shotsie Michael Buck Hayes, now in custody, doused Lee Vogler with a 5 gallon bucket of gasoline and after Vogler escaped from him, set Vogler on fire. Hayes was known to Lee Vogler. City… pic.twitter.com/FD15xl4wQS — Southern FFA Family (@FFAFamily) July 30, 2025

Danville Vice Mayor James Buckner confirmed that Vogler was airlifted to a burn unit in Chapel Hill.

“Please keep our colleague and our brother in your prayers,” Buckner said.

Police identified the suspect as 29-year-old Shotsie Michael Buck Hayes of Danville.

Hayes was taken into custody shortly after the attack. His vehicle was stopped as he attempted to flee the area.

The Danville Police Department said the motive behind the crime appears to be personal.

“Based on the investigation at the time of this release, the victim and the suspect are known to each other,” DPD stated. “The attack stems from a personal matter not related to the victim’s position on Danville City Council or any other political affiliation.”

While the department declined to offer additional details due to the ongoing investigation, officials said charges are coming.

WSET-TV confirmed that Vogler was awake after the attack.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.