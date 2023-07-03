Developing: Man Who Went Missing at 17 While Walking Dogs Found Alive 8 Years Later

A shocking development in a Texas missing persons case has confirmed the status of a man who went missing as a teenager.

Rudolph “Rudy” Farias IV has been located and identified after disappearing in 2015, according to KHOU-TV in Houston.

The youth went missing in March 2015, according to the non-profit Texas EquuSearch, an organization dedicated to finding missing persons.

The then-17-year-old was last seen walking two dogs in north Houston.

The dogs returned home by themselves, according to Newsweek, but an extensive search failed to locate the teen.

Family members of Farias feared that he had been abducted by criminals involved in human trafficking at the time of his disappearance.

They indicated at the time that the youth suffered from anxiety and depression, and expressed concern that the asthmatic Farias didn’t have his inhaler.

Farias’ mother implored those with knowledge of his whereabouts to disclose the fate of her son in an interview clip recorded in 2017 with KTRK-TV.

🚨 #Breaking_News : 25-year-old reportedly found 8 years after going #missing as a teen while walking his dogs in #Houston – Incredible story!!! • Rudy Farias, then 17-years-old, was reported missing in 2015 after his dogs returned from a walk w/out him, prompting an extensive… pic.twitter.com/ZySvMsFQ5c — True Crime with Laura🕵🏼‍♀️⚖️ (@Lauraonthecase) July 3, 2023

Social media posts from Farias’ family members indicate that he’s been located, according to KHOU.

Update: 7/1/23– After 8 long years, Rudy has been located safe. Please continue to keep his family in your prayers as Rudy recovers in the hospital. https://t.co/AFqj9qvm9G — TX Center 4 Missing (@TXCenter) July 2, 2023

The Houston Police Department’s Missing Persons Division also indicated that Farias had been located.

A Facebook post from an apparent relative of Farias described his condition — revealing that the man identified as the youth asserted he had a different identity.

The post indicated that Farias was found with numerous physical injuries, and was receiving treatment in a hospital.

“ITS APPARENT THAT HE’S BEEN THROUGH HELL AND ABUSED!” Bella Ninos indicated in the post.

Farias is under the impression that he is actually fourteen years old, according to the post.

Health care providers are planning an extensive medical rehabilitation process after the youth’s return from his lengthy disappearance.

This story is still developing, but according to KTRK-TV in Houston, Farias’ mother, who was not identified, said a 911 caller had found her son unresponsive outside a church.

“Farias’ mother said they have tried talking to him, but he will only say a few words and go into a fetal position,” KTRK reported. “She said it would be a long healing journey but is thankful her son has been found alive.”

