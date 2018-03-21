Developing: Ohio Makes Explosive Move to Stop ALL Abortion

A bill introduced in Ohio would ban abortion in the state, and would recognize the unborn as people protected under Ohio’s criminal code regarding murder, manslaughter and homicide, Cleveland.com reported.

Two Republican lawmakers, Reps. Ron Hood and Nino Vitale, joint sponsored House Bill 565 or the “Life at Conception Act” which would ban abortion at all stages of pregnancy, and in cases of rape, incest or when the mother’s life is in danger.

Eighteen other House Republicans are co-sponsors of the bill.

“I believe life begins at conception so the goal of this bill is to first of all continue to get the word out that life does begin at conception and move the debate in that direction, and to protect unborn Ohioans from being aborted,” said Rep. Hood.

“We make it very clear in the state of Ohio we consider the unborn child a person just like you, me or any other person that has a right to life,” he continued.

According to The Hill, this legislation would mean women who seek abortion could be charged with a crime. Hood explained that a prosecutor would be responsible to decide the appropriate punishment and who to charge.

The other sponsor of the bill, Rep. Vitale, said that while the bill doesn’t have an exception for the life of the mother, it takes a “save them both” approach. According to Cleveland.com, the bill provides immunity for physicians who indirectly or unintentionally cause the death of the unborn child.

In regards to rape, Vitale said the violence of rape shouldn’t be compounded by an abortion.

“Life isn’t always giving us things by our choice and I don’t want to put a woman through a second trauma after she’s been through such an awful first one,” Vitale said.

The bill was immediately attacked by abortion activists.

“Anti-choice extremists from the Ohio Statehouse to the White House are lining up their dominoes to topple Roe v. Wade and punish those who seek or provide abortion care,” read a statement from NARAL pro-choice Ohio executive director, Kellie Copeland.

Planned Parenthood Advocates of Ohio responded on Twitter: “Extremist politicians in the # OHLeg are back at it again… HB 565, the Life at Conception Act, was introduced in the House earlier today. ACT NOW by contacting your House Rep. and telling them to vote NO. # StopTheBans.”

Extremist politicians in the #OHLeg are back at it again… HB 565, the Life at Conception Act, was introduced in the House earlier today. ACT NOW by contacting your House Rep. and telling them to vote NO. #StopTheBanshttps://t.co/wXoFy4430G — Planned Parenthood Advocates of Ohio (@PPAOhio) March 19, 2018

According to Cleveland.com, pro-life Ohio lawmakers have typically taken an incremental approach toward banning abortion, and have passed 20 abortion restrictions since 2011.

In December last year, Ohio Governor John Kasich signed a bill that would ban abortions if a Down syndrome diagnosis was the reason a pregnant woman wanted the procedure.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Black, a federal judge in Ohio, said the ban was unconstitutional and temporarily blocked the law from going into effect.

