Developing: Pardoned J6er Shot Dead by Authorities

An Indiana man who was jailed for his participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol incursion and pardoned by President Donald Trump last week was fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop Sunday.

According to an Indiana State Police news release, the shooting took place about 4:15 p.m. in Jasper County, in northwestern Indiana.

While the reason for the traffic stop wasn’t stated in the release, it did say the deputy attempted to place the man, 42-year-old Matthew Huttle under arrest. When Huttle resisted, according to the release, “an altercation took place between the suspect and the officer, which resulted in the officer firing his weapon and fatally wounding the suspect.”

BREAKING🚨: Matthew Huttle, 42, who was recently pardoned by Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, was shot and killed by a Jasper County sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop. Police say Huttle resisted arrest and was found with a firearm before an altercation led the… pic.twitter.com/JoqzrybL8x — Officer Lew (@officer_Lew) January 27, 2025

Huttle had a firearm at the time, according to the release, but it did not state whether he used, or attempted to use, it during the struggle.

The deputy has been placed on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated by the state police, according to the release.

“For full transparency, I requested the Indiana State Police to investigate this officer-involved shooting,” Jasper County Sheriff Patrick Williamson said in a statement, according to USA Today.

“Our condolences go out to the family of the deceased as any loss of life is traumatic to those that were close to Mr. Huttle.”

Huttle was among more than 1,500 men and women Trump pardoned for their roles in the Capitol incursion.

News of the shooting ignited a stir of questions — and demands for more information to show whether it was justified.

Definitely need to see the body cam footage. Let’s not condemn him before we know the whole story. And regardless what we find out, this is quite tragic. — Lisa Liberty 🦔✡️🕊️ (@lisa617) January 28, 2025

He served 6 months for walking inside. Let’s see the body cam footage. pic.twitter.com/GrkXz6obGz — TinaLovesTesla (@TinaLovesTesla) January 28, 2025

Let’s see if Democrats protest and riot over this — Galeb Caleb (@GalebCaleb) January 28, 2025

According to WXIN in Indianapolis, Huttle and his uncle, Dale Huttle, faced charges for their participation in the incursion.

Matthew Huttle “was inside the Capitol for roughly 10 minutes but remained on the Capitol grounds for several hours,” the station reported, citing the FBI.

He was sentenced to six months in prison and a year of supervised release, according to WXIN. He was released in July, the station reported.

His uncle, who actually fought with Capitol Police that day, was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison, according to USA Today. He was freed by Trump’s pardon.

The Trump pardons and commutations of Jan. 6 defendants — announced in a White House statement on Jan. 20 — were part of the new president’s action-packed first day of office.

While the pardons were criticized by the left and even by some Republicans, many viewed them as necessary to correct the injustice of harsh sentencing of those who might have done nothing more than walk through doors that were held open by Capitol Police.

