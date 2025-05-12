Share
An external view shows chain link fences and razor wire at Delaney Hall in Newark, New Jersey, on Feb. 28, 2025.
An external view shows chain link fences and razor wire at Delaney Hall in Newark, New Jersey, on Feb. 28, 2025. (Kena Betancur - AFP / Getty Images)

Developing: Pro-Criminal Clergy Blocking Ambulances to Protest Detention of Illegals

 By Randy DeSoto  May 12, 2025 at 3:54pm
A group of roughly 50 clergy members from New Jersey blocked the entrance to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Newark on Monday.

Fox News reported the clergy members — from Faith in N.J. and Faith in Action — said they would not leave until they were arrested.

“An ambulance was turned away from entering a gated area that the protesters were blocking on Monday because authorities feared the protesters might rush in if the gate were opened,” according to the outlet.

Fox News correspondent Alexis McAdams noted that two ambulances tried to get into the facility, but were turned away out of fear that the protesters would rush onto the facility grounds.

The same facility also saw protests on Friday which resulted in the mayor of Newark, Ras Baraka, being arrested.

Should these clergy members be arrested immediately?

A protester told Fox News on Monday that someone had called the ambulance to try to get the protesters to move.

“There was no danger there,” he claimed. “We’re not going to be moved. We’ll be here as long as it takes until people start to realize this is not acceptable.”

Video posted on social media showed people ultimately being arrested at the facility.

McAdams posted on X, “Two people cuffed after blocking the gates to this ICE facility for hours. Police asked them to move and leave the property many times.”

The Department of Homeland Security posted several pictures Friday of people being held in the facility, including those wanted for homicide, assault, and drug trafficking. Some are affiliates of the MS-13 gang.

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Conversation