Developing: Pro-Criminal Clergy Blocking Ambulances to Protest Detention of Illegals

A group of roughly 50 clergy members from New Jersey blocked the entrance to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Newark on Monday.

Fox News reported the clergy members — from Faith in N.J. and Faith in Action — said they would not leave until they were arrested.

“An ambulance was turned away from entering a gated area that the protesters were blocking on Monday because authorities feared the protesters might rush in if the gate were opened,” according to the outlet.

Left-wing religious activists have mobilized to try to shut down the ICE detention facility in Newark, N.J. that was targeted last week by the mayor and other Democrats. The speakers use their religious interpretations to justify open borders. pic.twitter.com/gwT6PekQ0H — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) May 12, 2025

Fox News correspondent Alexis McAdams noted that two ambulances tried to get into the facility, but were turned away out of fear that the protesters would rush onto the facility grounds.

The same facility also saw protests on Friday which resulted in the mayor of Newark, Ras Baraka, being arrested.

🚨 JUST IN: Leftists have now blocked MULTIPLE ambulances from entering the ICE facility in Newark WHY AREN’T THEY BEING ARRESTED? PUT THEM IN CUFFS! pic.twitter.com/tpsJeZ2yOo — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 12, 2025

A protester told Fox News on Monday that someone had called the ambulance to try to get the protesters to move.

“There was no danger there,” he claimed. “We’re not going to be moved. We’ll be here as long as it takes until people start to realize this is not acceptable.”

Video posted on social media showed people ultimately being arrested at the facility.

🚨 UPDATE – FAFO: People are now getting ARRESTED at the ICE Newark, NJ facility after causing huge issues for agents there. FINALLY. Throw each and every one of them in cuffs who lays a hand on law enforcement or impedes ICE agents.pic.twitter.com/Juy0EJIjUb — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 12, 2025

McAdams posted on X, “Two people cuffed after blocking the gates to this ICE facility for hours. Police asked them to move and leave the property many times.”

NEW: Arrests happening in Newark. Two people cuffed after blocking the gates to this ICE facility for hours. Police asked them to move and leave the property many times. @DHSgov @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/3S6SgLEsz3 — Alexis McAdams (@AlexisMcAdamsTV) May 12, 2025

The Department of Homeland Security posted several pictures Friday of people being held in the facility, including those wanted for homicide, assault, and drug trafficking. Some are affiliates of the MS-13 gang.

