Developing Report: Hilton Now Shutting Down Hotels Where ICE Is Staying, as Minneapolis Cops Refuse to Protect Hotel Staffs, Properties

Federal agents were among those bounced out into the cold by St. Paul, Minnesota, hotels that said they wanted to close amid the mob violence taking place in nearby Minneapolis.

“I’m told multiple ICE agents with rooms booked at the St. Paul Downtown Doubletree by Hilton received this notice today that their rooms are being cancelled & the hotel will temporarily close “due to heightened public safety concerns in St. Paul,’” Fox News reporter Bill Melugin wrote on X.

“I called the hotel & checked online & they are indeed not taking any bookings right now. They referred me to other hotels. I’m told this also happened today at the Intercontinental St. Paul, with ICE agents with bookings there notified the hotel will be temporarily closing today due to the ongoing unrest in Minnesota.”

NEW: I’m told multiple ICE agents with rooms booked at the St. Paul Downtown Doubletree by Hilton received this notice today that their rooms are being cancelled & the hotel will temporarily close “due to heightened public safety concerns in St. Paul.” I called the hotel &… pic.twitter.com/wNGsLq0vDt — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 18, 2026

“An agent who talked to the front desk manager there says he was told it was done to protect staff because they have been getting threats from unknown individuals for lodging DHS agents,” he posted.

Journalist Ali Bradley noted that federal agents were given the bum’s rush.

“Sources tell me government employees had to leave by noon today, but other guests were allowed to stay through their reservation,” she wrote Sunday on X.

NEW: “Due to heightened public safety concerns in St. Paul, we have made the difficult decision to temporarily close our hotel…” Several hotels are now closing in the Twin Cities because of safety concerns—The Double Tree downtown St. Paul sliding this notification under the… pic.twitter.com/cNJu0iyDWT — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) January 18, 2026

Mille Lacs Corporate Ventures, which runs the hotels, issued a statement:

“We have made the decision to temporarily suspend operations at two of our St. Paul hotels – Intercontinental St. Paul Riverfront and Doubletree St. Paul Downtown – in response to elevated safety and security concerns. This temporary suspension is for all guests with reservations and began at noon Sunday, January 18, 2026, today,” accordng to a report from KMSP-TV.

“We apologize for this inconvenience and are contacting guests to offer accommodations to other properties at no charge while these hotels are temporarily closed. The safety and security of all of our guests and employees is always our top priority,” the statement said.

.@HiltonHotels is helping ICE terrorize Minneapolis. No sleep for fascists or their collaborators. pic.twitter.com/AEx4pC46dC — Sunrise Movement 🌅 (@sunrisemvmt) January 16, 2026

Earlier this month, a Hilton-branded hotel chain property in Minneapolis allegedly sent an email announcing that reservations for Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other Department of Homeland Security officials would be cancelled.

The email appears to be from the Hampton Inn by Hilton in Lakeville, Minnesota. It informed the recipient that reservations for those involved with immigration enforcement would not be honored.

🚨 BREAKING: Minneapolis is no longer safe for business people. Commander Bovino confirms the anti-ICE mob is vandalizing vehicles in hotel parking lots — mistaking them for ICE vehicles. Tires slashed, drivers trapped. Minneapolis has fallen. Chaos under Walz & Frey!… pic.twitter.com/OyXyM8yUML — Parler (@getparlerapp) January 19, 2026

“We have noticed an influx of GOV reservations made today that have been for DHS, and we are not allowing any ICE or immigration agents to stay at our property. If you are with DHS or immigration, let us know as we will have to cancel your reservation,” an email from the Hampton Inn’s FOM, or front office manager, said.

“Please pass on this info to your coworkers that we are not allowing any immigration agents to stay at our property,” the manager added.

A follow-up email informed the recipient, “After further investigation online, we have found information about immigration work connected with your name and we will be cancelling your upcoming reservation. You should see a proper cancellation email in your inbox shortly from Hilton.”

In the aftermath of the incident, the General Services Administration removed the hotel from the list where government officials can stay at a government rate.

