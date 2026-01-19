Share
Anti-ICE protesters and agitators gather outside a federal building in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Jan. 17, 2026.
Anti-ICE protesters and agitators gather outside a federal building in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Jan. 17, 2026. (Scott Olson / Getty Images)

Developing Report: Hilton Now Shutting Down Hotels Where ICE Is Staying, as Minneapolis Cops Refuse to Protect Hotel Staffs, Properties

 By Jack Davis  January 19, 2026 at 9:00am
Federal agents were among those bounced out into the cold by St. Paul, Minnesota, hotels that said they wanted to close amid the mob violence taking place in nearby Minneapolis.

“I’m told multiple ICE agents with rooms booked at the St. Paul Downtown Doubletree by Hilton received this notice today that their rooms are being cancelled & the hotel will temporarily close “due to heightened public safety concerns in St. Paul,’” Fox News reporter Bill Melugin wrote on X.

“I called the hotel & checked online & they are indeed not taking any bookings right now. They referred me to other hotels. I’m told this also happened today at the Intercontinental St. Paul, with ICE agents with bookings there notified the hotel will be temporarily closing today due to the ongoing unrest in Minnesota.”

“An agent who talked to the front desk manager there says he was told it was done to protect staff because they have been getting threats from unknown individuals for lodging DHS agents,” he posted.

Journalist Ali Bradley noted that federal agents were given the bum’s rush.

“Sources tell me government employees had to leave by noon today, but other guests were allowed to stay through their reservation,” she wrote Sunday on X.

Mille Lacs Corporate Ventures, which runs the hotels, issued a statement:

“We have made the decision to temporarily suspend operations at two of our St. Paul hotels – Intercontinental St. Paul Riverfront and Doubletree St. Paul Downtown – in response to elevated safety and security concerns. This temporary suspension is for all guests with reservations and began at noon Sunday, January 18, 2026, today,” accordng to a report from KMSP-TV.

“We apologize for this inconvenience and are contacting guests to offer accommodations to other properties at no charge while these hotels are temporarily closed. The safety and security of all of our guests and employees is always our top priority,” the statement said.

Earlier this month, a Hilton-branded hotel chain property in Minneapolis allegedly sent an email announcing that reservations for Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other Department of Homeland Security officials would be cancelled.

The email appears to be from the Hampton Inn by Hilton in Lakeville, Minnesota. It informed the recipient that reservations for those involved with immigration enforcement would not be honored.

“We have noticed an influx of GOV reservations made today that have been for DHS, and we are not allowing any ICE or immigration agents to stay at our property. If you are with DHS or immigration, let us know as we will have to cancel your reservation,” an email from the Hampton Inn’s FOM, or front office manager, said.

“Please pass on this info to your coworkers that we are not allowing any immigration agents to stay at our property,” the manager added.

A follow-up email informed the recipient, “After further investigation online, we have found information about immigration work connected with your name and we will be cancelling your upcoming reservation. You should see a proper cancellation email in your inbox shortly from Hilton.”

In the aftermath of the incident, the General Services Administration removed the hotel from the list where government officials can stay at a government rate.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
