Share
News
A scientist in a white lab coat and blue gloves carefully placing a sample slide under a microscope.
A scientist in a white lab coat and blue gloves carefully placing a sample slide under a microscope. (Igor Suka / Getty Images)

Developing: Russian Lab Worker Dead After Breaking Virus Vial at Plague Research Facility, Quarantine Active

 By V. Saxena  October 5, 2026 at 4:49am
Share

The Russian government has instituted a quarantine in response to a lab worker at a research facility dying from an unknown illness.

The Irkutsk Research Anti-Plague Institute of Siberia lab worker, a 28-year-old woman whom some have identified as Darya Shipilova, died after being diagnosed with pneumonia of “unknown” origin, according to CNN.

The institute lies in the town of Shelekhov, whose mayor, Maxim Modin, reportedly said that the authorities have begun implementing a “comprehensive set of anti-epidemic measures.”

The measures included placing the hospital where the lab worker was being treated under quarantine, terminating the discharging and admitting of patients, and closing other hospitals in the region.

According to the Independent, Shipilova was exposed to the unidentified bacteria when she accidentally broke a test tube while collecting samples.

Do you trust the information coming from Russian health officials?

“She was hospitalised on 29 September with severe pneumonia of ‘unknown origin’ and placed on a ventilator, but died shortly after,” the outlet reported.

Citing the independent Russian outlet Lyudi Baikal, the Independent also confirmed that at least 197 people were suspected of having had direct or indirect contact with Shipilova prior to her death. All have since been placed under “medical isolation.”

Meanwhile, the region’s governor, Igor Kobzev, has urged locals to remain calm.

“All identified contact persons have been placed under medical observation,” he wrote on the Telegram app, according to The Moscow Times. “As of today, the contacts show no signs of illness, and their laboratory test results are negative.”

Related:
Ukraine Annihilates 3,000 Enemy Troops by Dropping Killer Robots Behind Russian Lines, Makes World History

Some officials inside Russia have cast doubt on the official narrative that Shipilova contracted this unknown pneumonia from breaking a test tube.

“It’s laughable. Someone working at the Anti-Plague Institute in Irkutsk wears a protective anti-plague suit,” senior Russian epidemiologist Mikhail Favorov told The Moscow Times, as reported by the Daily Mail.

“If you break a test tube, the likelihood of infection is actually very low,” he added. “In short, it doesn’t matter to the general public — they’ll believe the ‘broken test tube’ story. It’s absolutely hair-raising. We will not be told what really happened.”

A White House official confirmed to Axios on Sunday that the administration “is aware” of the situation, “monitoring the outbreak, and assessing options.”

“We are monitoring the situation closely with the CDC and our other interagency partners,” a State Department representative added in a separate statement to CNN.

“Many details have not been confirmed,” they added. “We encourage Russian authorities to share accurate information quickly and openly.”

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

V. Saxena
V. Saxena is a seasoned conservative news writer and commentator with a decade of experience in the industry. When not at work, he can be found working out or tending to his popular bird feeder.




Breaking: FBI Secretly Tracked Phone Activity of Susie Wiles and Trump's Defense Lawyers
Coast Guard Issues Sad Announcement on Search for Downed Medical Plane Near Nantucket
Developing: Russian Lab Worker Dead After Breaking Virus Vial at Plague Research Facility, Quarantine Active
Special Agent Shaq: Kash Patel Grants NBA Legend Honorary Title at FBI
Patrick Clancy Emotionally Recalls Final Days with Baby Callan, Who Initially Survived Being Strangled
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , ,

Conversation