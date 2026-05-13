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A Saudi fighter jet escorts Air Force One into Riyadh on May 13, 2025.
A Saudi fighter jet escorts Air Force One into Riyadh on May 13, 2025. (Brendan Smialowski - AFP / Getty Images)

Developing: Saudi Arabia Has Joined US, Israel, and UAE - Now Revealed to Have Been Attacking Iran as Well

 By Jack Davis  May 13, 2026 at 6:42am
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Saudi Arabia covertly counterattacked Iran after Saudi sites were attacked during the recent conflict, according to a new report.

The news from Reuters comes after previous reports said the United Arab Emirates also attacked Iran.

The previously unpublicized attacks took place in late March, Reuters reported, citing a source it did not name as saying the attacks were in retaliation for Iranian strikes.


Reuters noted that while the two Arab nations counterattacked Iran, the UAE has been more aggressive and largely eschewed diplomacy during the conflict, while the Saudis kept in touch with Iran through diplomatic channels.

The report said that after the Saudi attacks, Saudi officials and Iranian officials agreed to de-escalate.

An Iranian official said the nations agreed to “cease hostilities, safeguard mutual interests, and prevent the escalation of tensions.”

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Ali Vaez, the Iran Project Director at the International Crisis Group, said there is “pragmatic recognition on both sides that uncontrolled escalation carries unacceptable costs.”

The de-escalation agreement showed “not trust, but a shared interest in imposing limits on confrontation before it ‌spiraled into a ⁠wider regional conflict.”

In an op-ed in the Saudi-owned Arab News, former Saudi intelligence chief Prince Turki al-Faisal wrote that “when Iran and others tried to drag the kingdom into the furnace of destruction, our leadership chose to endure the pains caused by a neighbor in order to protect the lives and property of its citizens.”

The UAE attacks in particular are a “big deal” because they represent the “operationalization” of the UAE’s decision to ally itself with the U.S. and Israel, Bilal Saab, senior managing director of TRENDS US, said, according to Newsweek.

There is “no friendly return on something like this,” Saab added.

Center for Strategic and International Studies Middle East Program Director Mona Yacoubian said the Saudi attacks were also significant.

“A Saudi decision to strike Iran, if verified, underscores the acuteness of threat perceived from Iran by Saudi Arabia and a need to respond offensively to deter future Iranian strikes,” Yacoubian said.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
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