Developing: Trans Student Accused of Recording 40+ Students Underneath Bathroom Stalls in a Loudon County HS

Loudoun County, Virginia, apparently refuses to learn from experience and would rather your kids be exposed to potential danger from juvenile sex offenders than to stop being woke.

According to a report from a local television station, the suburban Washington, D.C., county is making national headlines again for the failures of its transgender bathroom policies. This time, a student who identifies as trans is alleged to have recorded over 40 students underneath bathroom stalls over a period of years.

This comes almost five years to the date when Hunter Heckel, an underage male who used the girls’ bathroom and wore a skirt, first sexually assaulted a girl at Stone Bridge High School in Loudoun. The father of the girl who was assaulted was arrested at a June 2021 meeting where he confronted Superintendent Scott Ziegler and other members of the school board over the cover-up of the assault.

Five months later, Heckel committed another sexual assault at a different high school in the county. He was released in 2024, according to WTTG-TV, and did not have to register as a sex offender.

And now, two years on from that, the chickens have come home to roost. Again. They’ll sacrifice your kids before admitting an uncomfortable truth.

WJLA-TV first reported Monday that a student from Freedom High School in South Riding, Virginia, was being investigated for allegedly photographing and taking videos of students in bathrooms.

And not only that, this has been going on for a number of months. From WJLA:

Principal Tania Brown sent an email to parents at the end of April notifying them that a student recorded another student in a school bathroom. Then, last week, Brown sent another email to the school community, stating that it was not an isolated incident. The Freedom High School principal encouraged everyone to reach out to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office if they have more information. Related: Planet Fitness Canceled Woman's Membership After She Reported Man in Women's Locker Room, Called Cops on Her Sources tell 7News that a Freedom High School student is accused of photographing and video recording other students who were using bathroom stalls and that there have been literally dozens of victims over the past three years.

WTTG later reported that the Loudoun County sheriff’s office “confirmed it is actively investigating allegations of unlawful filming at the school involving juveniles. Officials have not released further specifics, citing the active nature of the case.”

This story was broken by Nick Minock of WJLA, who first gave us this brief video on the matter Monday, saying that “sources tell me there are dozens of victims and that this has been going on for three years.”

🚨NEW: A Loudoun County student is being investigated for recording other students in Freedom High School bathrooms. My sources tell me there are dozens of victims and that this has been going on for three years. Story: https://t.co/1h5smoctgM pic.twitter.com/Yfz8iEySiX — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) May 11, 2026

A few hours later, he came back with a report that will only shock those of you who have both short- and long-term memory loss:

New: The Loudoun County student who has been videotaping and photographing 40+ students under bathroom stalls as they use the bathroom at school is transgender, multiple sources told me. https://t.co/KV4w65OLk3 — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) May 11, 2026

WJLA reported Tuesday that not only was the student transgender, but that “Minock’s sources add this student has been using a phone to record naked boys underneath bathroom stalls for three years, more than 40 victims are involved, and school administrators have known about the situation for much longer than the school is letting on.”

Well, you know what this means: Time to start arresting parents who complained too loudly.

Obviously, the usual caveats of innocent until proven guilty in a court of law apply here, but who’s actually surprised that one of America’s wokest counties continues on the same trajectory that infuriated students and parents back in 2021? Are they under the impression that having a Democratic governor and assembly is going to change things this time around? That maybe they could mitigate the damage here?

Because, just to be clear, we know what likely happened here, if it indeed happened. We know how creeps work, thank you very much, the same way we know how human biology works. We know there are certain immutable laws and unchangeable probabilities, which is why we separated the bathrooms by gender in the first place.

School districts that don’t are only inviting woe upon the children in their care because they care about them less than they care about ideology. The point being: Homeschool your kids. Christian charter them. Get them out of public schools at all costs. The risk is simply too great.

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