Developing: Trump Hits McCabe With Massive New Accusation

President Donald Trump reacted Sunday morning to news that former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe kept personal memos from his meetings with the president.

McCabe has turned over the memos, which are believed to be similar to those kept by former FBI Director James Comey, to the special counsel’s office, according to the Associated Press.

The contents of these documents, drafted by a man who believes the White House has unfairly targeted, bullied and maligned him, remain unknown for the time being.

The Comey memos leaked in 2017 suggested that the president asked him to drop the investigation into former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn.

The president argues that the McCabe memos, like the Comey memos, are probably fakes written at a later date to advance McCabe’s interests.

“Spent very little time with Andrew McCabe, but he never took notes when he was with me,” Trump tweeted. “I don’t believe he made memos except to help his own agenda, probably at a later date. Same with lying James Comey.

“Can we call them Fake Memos?”

The president has been extremely critical of the former deputy director of the FBI on Twitter over the past few days.

“Andrew McCabe FIRED, a great day for the hard working men and women of the FBI – A great day for Democracy,” Trump tweeted Friday.

“The Fake News is beside themselves that McCabe was caught, called out and fired. How many hundreds of thousands of dollars was given to wife’s campaign by Crooked H friend, Terry M, who was also under investigation?” he tweeted.

As a candidate for state office in Virginia, McCabe’s wife, Jill, accepted a campaign contribution from the political action committee of then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a longtime friend of Hillary Clinton’s.

“How many lies? How many leaks?” Trump said. “Comey knew it all, and much more!”

“I am being singled out and treated this way because of the role I played, the actions I took, and the events I witnessed in the aftermath of the firing of James Comey,” McCabe wrote in his statement on his firing.

A version of this article previously appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

