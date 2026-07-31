Developing: Trump Ready for Full Scale Military Action to Break Iran Stalemate, 'Going to Beat the F***ing S**t Out of Them'

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he will ramp up military action against Iran.

Trump’s outrage followed a Tuesday attack on a U.S. base in Jordan.

Trump said in a Fox News interview the U.S. would “beat the f***ing s**t” out of Iran after it lobbed missiles at a U.S. base in Jordan, according to The Times of Israel.

“We’ll be hitting them hard. They’re going to get a beating,” Trump said, calling Iran’s action in Jordan a “surprise attack” in which troops had just minutes to shoot down incoming missiles.

U.S. Central Command noted later Wednesday that the U.S. attacked Iran, saying a “heavy wave of strikes against Iran” was launched “in response to yesterday’s attempted missile attacks on U.S. forces.”

“CENTCOM assets struck dozens of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targets in Iran, including military command centers, missile and drone facilities, coastal surveillance and defense sites, and maritime capabilities,” Central Command posted.







Should Trump continue his quick-strike-quick-negotiate strategy? Yes No

Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 77% (105 Votes) No: 23% (31 Votes)

“The strikes aimed to further diminish threats posed by Iran and its proxies to American forces, commercial shipping, and neighboring Gulf countries,” Central Command posted.

Iran responded on Friday by sending drones to attack the Ahmad al-Jaber Air Base in Kuwait, according to CBS News.

Kuwait’s defense ministry said it “detected hostile drones inside Kuwaiti airspace since dawn today” and “successfully intercepted and destroyed them.”

Iran “targeted a number of vital and military facilities,” the statement said, noting that there was “material damage” from “falling debris” but no casualties.

Iran also said it hit two tankers trying to pass through the Strait of Hormuz and forced four other ships to turn around.

Iran said the two ships struck had a U.S. “air escort.”

On Friday, Trump brought his Cabinet to Camp David, according to Reuters.

In late May, Trump had planned a Cabinet session at Camp David that was later canceled due to bad weather. At the time, the meeting was considered significant due to the war with Iran, according to the New York Post.

As noted by CNBC, Camp David was the location where President Jimmy Carter, Egyptian leader Anwar Sadat, and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin signed the 1978 Camp David Accords that set in motion a peace between Israel and Egypt.

“The President has been to Camp David one other time in his second term,” Fox Business correspondent Edward Lawrence noted in May in a post on X.

However, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt downplayed the significance of the location, saying last week that the meeting would be “a lot of fun and something different for the Cabinet to experience together,” according to Reuters.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.