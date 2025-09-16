Developing: Trump Will Declare ANTIFA Terror Org, Let ICE Do 'Whatever the Hell You Want' if Spit On

In the wake of Charlie Kirk’s assassination last week, President Donald Trump had a message for leftist agitators: America isn’t going back to where it was five years ago.

In a stern message from the Oval Office on Monday, the president doubled down on holding antifa groups responsible for the violence they foment — following through on labeling them as a domestic terror organization and intimating that criminal charges might be brought — and added that Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents can do “whatever the hell [they] want” if people attack them in the course of their duties.

According to conservative outlet The Center Square, the response came after a question from their reporter regarding whether Trump would classify the loose constellation of violent groups as a terror organization.

“I would do that 100 percent and others also, by the way, but antifa is terrible,” Trump said.

He added that he was talking with Attorney General Pam Bondi about bringing Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization, or RICO, counts against antifa and similar groups.

“There are other groups, yeah, there are other groups,” he said.

“We have some pretty radical groups, and they got away with murder. And also, I’ve been speaking to the attorney general about bringing RICO against some of the people that you’ve been reading about that have been putting up millions and millions of dollars for agitation,” Trump added.

“These are protests. These are crimes. What they’re doing, where they’re throwing bricks at cars of the of ICE and Border Patrol.”

“They don’t have to take that anymore, I let it be known,” Trump added. “And they don’t want to take it. They were told by a past administration — it became almost a culture — if somebody throws a rock at you, do nothing. If somebody spits in your face, do nothing.

Should antifa members be arrested on sight? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 97% (199 Votes) No: 3% (6 Votes)

“And I say, when they spit, you hit. Do whatever you want. You do whatever the hell you want.”

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump says he wants to declare ANTIFA as a domestic terrorist organization, and says it will happen if AG Pam Bondi can make it official. “Antifa is terrible.” Charlie wanted this, years ago. PLEASE DO IT! For Charlie! pic.twitter.com/VJxwJZ6OSm — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 15, 2025

The move was meant to send a message to liberal groups funding a “network of organizations” that started riots on the left, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller said, according to CNN.

“The key point the president has been making is somebody is paying for all of this. This is not happening for free, and so out of the president’s direction, the attorney general is going to find out who is paying for it, and they will now be criminally liable for paying for violence,” Miller added.

The move comes less than a week after an alleged killer who appeared influenced by so-called “anti-fascist” movements purportedly shot Kirk, the 31-year-old founder of Turning Point USA, at a rally at Utah Valley University.

Several of the bullet cartridges had messages commonly used by antifa groups — such as “Hey fascist, catch!”

While there have been several attempts to reclassify antifa as a domestic terror organization in the past, these have run into opposition from the left and from American law, which limits how domestic terror organizations are classified.

However, a RICO charge against either antifa groups or those who are funding them would be an efficient way to stop them — and a way to ensure that Charlie Kirk’s memory is kept alive.

Kirk may have believed in open debate, but he did not believe in the thug’s veto. That’s the only thing that antifa and its adjacent organizations believes in, meanwhile. Even if the alleged Kirk shooter wasn’t a member of one of these groups, rest assured he was following their blueprint for chaos. It’s time to stop it.

Watch your future end, antifa, quickly and justly. Law and order will be restored, and protesting as a conservative American will be safe again.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.